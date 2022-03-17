Best cheap Surface Pro 8 deals, sales, and prices for March 2022

Hoping to find the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 on sale cheap this month? You've come to the right page. In an effort to make your search just a bit easier, we've collected all of the best deals on the latest 2-in-1 hybrid from Microsoft and put them all right here. From discounts at Amazon to sales at the Microsoft store, you'll find all of the best and cheapest Surface Pro 8 deals in this handy guide.

Released in October of 2021, the Surface Pro 8 offers an impressive machine that jumps up in both power and quality over the Surface Pro 7. An updated 13 inch screen that features a 120Hz refresh rates, along with and HD webcam paired with a 4K rear camera, MIcrosoft's latest hybrid is a force to be reckoned with as currently holds rank as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops available today.

The price, however, reflects this with the standard retail coming in at a minimum of $1,000. Thankfully, there are Surface Pro 8 deals often throughout the month with retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon and more discounting the hybrid machine with some respectable price drops. Check back here often, we'll be updating this page regularly with the best Surface Pro 8 deals, discounts and sales as they show up throughout the month!

If you're hoping to do some shopping of your own, these are the places you'll want to look to find the cheapest deals on the Surface Pro 8 2-in-1. They often run sales that included Microsoft's hybrid machine, as well as feature some of the best Surface Pro 7 deals as well.

Best Surface Pro 8 Deals Today

Microsoft Surface Pro 8
1
Office Editor (Support Google...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
(256GB Intel Core i5)
2
Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13"...
Amazon
$1,199.99
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 –...
Best Buy
$1,099.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4
Surface Pro 8 Tablet
Walmart
$1,957.99
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
5
Microsoft 13" Multi-Touch...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
(512GB Intel Core i5)
6
Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13"...
Amazon
$1,399.99
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
(256GB Intel Core i5)
7
Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13"...
Amazon
$1,399.99
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
(256GB Intel Core i7)
8
Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13"...
Amazon
$1,599.99
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
9
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 –...
Best Buy
$1,199.99
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
10
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 –...
Best Buy
$1,199.99
View Deal
