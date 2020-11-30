Best over-ear wireless headphones Cyber Monday deals of the day

Cyber Monday 2020 is now here and it is a great way to get the best gadgets and gizmos for the lowest prices. Over-ear wireless headphones are in high demand this year and, as you would expect, there are some great Cyber Monday deals to be had. Right now top headphones from audio masters like Bose and Bang & Olufsen are reduced in price.

Getting the right pair of over-ear headphones can be a challenge, especially as there are now so many brands making great quality versions. While some brands stand out, like Jabra and Bose, make sure you thoroughly read reviews before buying.

You can check out who's a mover and who's a shaker at our best headphones guides (see above) and you can rest assured that the three deals below are for exceptionally high quality cans. So high quality, in fact, that they're only really affordable due to Cyber Monday deals.

Let's jump in...

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Black or White)

Was $299 | Now $199 | Save $100 at Best Buy

Do we really need to say much about these? Bose has been at the forefront of making insanely good over-ear noise cancelling wireless headphones for a long, long time and the QC 35 IIs are some of the best and, currently, the cheapest. Don't miss out. View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY! Jabra Elite 85h (Black, Navy, and Beige)

Was $249.99 | Now $149.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

You might not have heard of Jabra but their headphones are incredible, easily rivalling Bose and other high-end brands, with a rugged design, useful iOS app for adjustments, ability to connect two or more devices, and all-week battery life. A steal at $150.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 (Black, Grey, and Gold)

Was $499 | Now $350 | Save $150 at Best Buy

B&O are a brand everyone is familiar with but few have the money to buy from. Cyber Monday has changed the game, though, with $150 off B&O's flagship Bluetooth cans, which offer incredible fidelity, noise cancelling, and built-in Google Assistant. View Deal

As we shift towards working from home, or just want some peace and quiet from those in our house, getting some great over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphones is a necessity and Cyber Monday deals making the choice a bit easier.

