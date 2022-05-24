Best Nike Memorial Day sales 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Are you looking for the best Nike Memorial Day sales? We collected all the best Nike offers worth looking at here, from excellent Nike running shoe deals to even better workout apparel sales.

Nike is admittedly the biggest sports manufacturer by a huge margin; no wonder its products are in high demand. This doesn't mean you can't find a good Nike deal if you look hard enough, though! Case in point, we collected all the Nike offers worth looking at right now below.

We feel somewhat responsible for creating a hype around Nike: T3 has always been one of the brand's biggest fans. We have a number of 5-star Nike reviews, such as this Nike ZoomX Streakfly review or our latest Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review. Knowing this, it's no wonder we included two running shoe deals in the below roundup!

Best Nike Memorial Day deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX: was $160, now $111.97 at Nike (opens in new tab)

One of the best running shoes today, the Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX, is ready for the adventure. Thanks to the added GORE-TEX layer, these shoes are excellent for wet-water conditions and will keep your feet dry no matter what. The React foam is renowned for its durability and energy return.

(opens in new tab) Nike College Dri-FIT Crop T-Shirt: was $35, now $22.97 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Nike's Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Better still, this crop top will help you stay cool in the first place as it covers a smaller surface. The cotton-polyester mix ensures comfort levels are always at the maximum.

(opens in new tab) Nike Baby Hat and Booties Set: was $25, now $17.97 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Cuteness overload! This Nike Set includes a fold-over hat and booties made of soft knit fabric for everyday comfort. For babies. Cute ones. the hat is made of 100% cotton while the booties are 62% cotton, 34% polyester and 4% elastane.

(opens in new tab) Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38: was $129, now $98.97 at Nike (opens in new tab)

The Peg 38 has a wider toe box than its predecessor but has the same workhorse-like attitude we love about the Pegasus line. Featuring the React foam mentioned above, the Pegasus 38 is ready to put the work in – as long as you have to go the extra mile.