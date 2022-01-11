Best Memorial Day sales 2022: 150+ sales and deals you can't miss

Memorial Day sales are officially here to kick off summer in style, offering must-see deals and offers on everything to start the season off right. While most Memorial Day savings events focus on home goods and outdoor products, there's still plenty of retailers out there looking to take advantage of the holiday weekend rush.

That's why this year, our guide is here to bring forward as many of the best Memorial Day sales going on this weekend. Whether your shopping for clothes on sale, looking for the best TV deals or even on the hunt for cheap sporting goods, our roundup features over 150 of the best sales and deals you'll find over the holiday weekend.

There are some excellent sales going on right now, especially if you're on the hunt for electronics and appliances. Pace yourselves though, as Amazon Prime Day is now due to take place in June. So while this weekend's sales are a chance to find Black Friday level savings, you won't have long to wait before Prime Day this year.

The top 20 Memorial Day sales

Best Memorial Day sales and deals

Now: $197 | Was: $249 | Savings: $52 (21%) Apple AirPods Pro Now: $197 | Was: $249 | Savings: $52 (21%)

Apple's flagship true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation as well as sweat and water resistance, making them ideal for your workout or everyday use.

Now: $799.99 | Was: $1499.99 | Savings: $700 (47%) Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop Now: $799.99 | Was: $1499.99 | Savings: $700 (47%)

This 13-inch laptop features 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. The super-slim bezels help make it the smallest 13-inch Dell machine to date.

Now: $1699.99 | Was: $1999.99 | Savings: $300 (15%) Samsung - 65" Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV Now: $1699.99 | Was: $1999.99 | Savings: $300 (15%)

This 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung features the Quantum HDR 16x and object tracking sound.

Now: $799 | Was: $1198 | Savings: $399 (33%) The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Now: $799 | Was: $1198 | Savings: $399 (33%)

Not only can you save nearly $400 on this top memory foam mattress, but you also get $399 worth of accessories included for free, making this an even better deal.

Now: $263.10 | Was: $419 | Savings: $156 (37%) Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves Now: $263.10 | Was: $419 | Savings: $156 (37%)

A heavy-duty charcoal grill with enough space to cook up to 30 hamburgers in one go. It features four heavy-duty cast-iron grates, an easy-life hood with temperature gauge and a chimney – so it can be used as a smoker too.

Find summer savings on home and outdoor products including gardening tools and accessories, cookware, patio furniture, food containers and more. Save upwards of 40% on select products through the holiday weekend.

Hands down one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses available, Amerisleep kicking off their Memorial Day sale with multiple offers. On top of a 30% coupon code, shoppers can find deals on bedding, pillows, and much more.

Focusing entirely on offering some must-see deals on major appliances for the home. Appliances Connection is a top contender for the best Memorial Day appliance sale this year. Find big savings on Samsung, LG, Frigidaire, GE and more this weekend.

Anyone in need of photography equipment and AV gear should keep an eye on B&H Photo's Memorial Day sale. With the recent release of mirrorless cameras from Nikon and the like, expect some killer deals on the latest and greatest cameras come Memorial Day weekend.

Save up to 40% on bedding, kitchen appliances, patio furniture and more now through the holiday weekend at Bed Bath & Beyond. Offering a solid selection of over 10,000 products on sale through Memorial Day, this is a sale definitely worth checking out if home products are what you're after.



Find deals on home electronics and appliances at Best Buy this weekend. There's some excellent deals on TVs with 4K Smart TVs starting as low as $500, but there's plenty of great offers on appliances to browse through as well.

While not officially a Memorial Day sale, Chewy offers a ton of great deals on pet products during their Pet Month sale. Get your pet setup right this summer with some new toys, treats and everything else their heart desires.

It wouldn't be summer without the great outdoors and Dick's Sporting Goods has some great deals on footwear, sports gear, fitness equipment and more through the holiday weekend.

Save an extra 10% on the Emma Original mattress now through Memorial Day. A top of the line memory foam bed-in-a-box mattress, the Emma Original offers an incredible level of comfort and support. Check out our Emma mattress review for details.

Famous Footwear had a massive blowout sale last year during Memorial Day weekend that took upwards of 75% off select styles. Hopefully we'll see the same sale again this year, as it was one of the most popular sales of the year.

GameStop is running a handful of offers over the holiday weekend with discounts of up to 40% off Nintendo Switch games as well as a BOGO deal on pre-owned games $19.99 or less.

Offering a solid selection of home and garden products on sale this Memorial Day, shoppers will find discounts on combo kits, lawn mowers, gardening tools and he like over at Home Depot. There's also some solid offers on appliances as well.

Offering deals that save upwards of 75% off, Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is an excellent opportunity to save on laptops, gaming laptops, workstations and more. There's big savings on the Yoga line as well as Legion gaming laptops!

Lowe's is offering a great selection of appliances and packages on sale this Memorial Day weekend, with some models receiving upwards of 40% off. You'll also find savings on home and garden products, patio furniture, outdoor tools and more.

Offering a staggering 50% off on select mattress, shoppers are bound to find the mattress that's right for them at the perfect price. With some mattress getting upwards of $500 dropped off their price tag, there's no better time than now to start shopping for that new mattress on the cheap. Expect more mattresses on sale over the coming days!

Save up to 40% now through the holiday weekend on athletic wear, sneakers and accessories. Find men's, women's and children's styles and clothing on sale and get the family geared up for summer!

Get ready for summer with Old Navy's Memorial Day weekend sale event which should offer savings on swim trunks, shoes, sandals, and more. Expect to also see discounts on accessories and other great items leading up to Memorial Day weekend as well.

Target's Ready Set Summer sale offers seasonal discounts on clothing, home and outdoor products and more. It's a great sale with a huge selection of products to check out, perfect for browsers just looking to find some solid deals!

As expected, shoppers can find a ton of deals on spring and summer gear of at Walmart. There's also plenty of offers on home electronics as well including TVs, appliances and smart tech.

Running a solid clearance sale over the Memorial Day weekend that covers just about every type of home product from furniture to outdoor products, bedding, appliances and more, Wayfair offers a super large selection of home goods on sale.

Memorial Day TV sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 tv deals

TCL Class 4-Series 43" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV Now: $288 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $141.99 (33%) TCL Class 4-Series 43" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

Now: $288 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $141.99 (33%)

A slick display at an already very fair price, TCL's 4-Series 4K Smart TVs feature Roku built right into the display for some of the best streaming around. At a price like this, it's a hard deal to pass up.

JVC 70" UHD 4K UHD Roku Smart TV Now: $548.99 | Was: $899.99 | Savings: $351 (39%) JVC 70" UHD 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

Now: $548.99 | Was: $899.99 | Savings: $351 (39%)

For the price, JVC's 70 inch 4K Roku TV is hard to pass up. Now taking an additional $350 off and it's a deal that deserves a look. A display this size complete with Roku TV built right in makes this Memorial Day TV deal a must-see.

Sony Bravia XBR 800H 55" 4K Smart TV Now: $698.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $301 (30%) Sony Bravia XBR 800H 55" 4K Smart TV

Now: $698.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $301 (30%)

One of the best gaming TVs available, Sony's XBR 800H Bravia 55" 4K Smart TV is a force to be reckoned with. On top of an incredible image quality, the XBR's feature game enhancing tech to improve image clarity, responsiveness and more.

LG NanoCell 85 Series 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV Now: $996.99 | Was: $1,196.99 | Savings: $200 (16%) LG NanoCell 85 Series 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV

Now: $996.99 | Was: $1,196.99 | Savings: $200 (16%)

A seriously impressive display for the price, LG's NanoCell TVs offer rich and vibrant color unmatched by comparable 4K TVs of this price range. One of the best TVs under $1,000 right now, this deal at B&H Photo is by far the best on this model so far. We may see it cheaper come Memorial Day weekend, though!

Sony Bravia A8H 55" UHD OLED 4K Smart TV Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,899.99 | Savings: $400 (21%) Sony Bravia A8H 55" UHD OLED 4K Smart TV

Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,899.99 | Savings: $400 (21%)

One of the best OLED TVs available, Sony's line of Bravia OLED's are truly a sight to behold. Nabbing a 55" at this price is a pretty incredible deal, While comparable to Memorial Day, this limited time offer is a discount worthy of a buy today.

Memorial Day mattress sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 mattress sales

Amerisleep 30% off all mattresses + up to $399 of accessories free Amerisleep

30% off all mattresses + up to $399 of accessories free

Amerisleep is offering 30% off all mattress PLUS up to $400 in free sleep accessories now through Memorial Day weekend. As one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses around, this is a deal well worth looking at.

Avocado Mattress $250 off the new Organic Luxury Plush mattress + more Avocado Mattress

$250 off the new Organic Luxury Plush mattress + more

Shoppers can save $250 on the new organic luxury plush mattress when they use the code MEMORIALDAY at checkout. There's also plenty of other offers on Avocado's other mattresses including $100 off select models.

Casper Mattress 15% off mattresses, 10% off everything else Casper Mattress

15% off mattresses, 10% off everything else

Casper is offering 15% off all mattresses plus 10% of all other items throughout the month of May. You can also save upwards of 50% off on select Final Sale items. No promo codes needed.

Eight Sleep $200 off the Pod + $100 off the Pod Pro Cover Eight Sleep

$200 off the Pod + $100 off the Pod Pro Cover

A premium mattress with a premium price tag, Eight Sleep Pod mattress is an incredible product that is worth every penny. That said, its price tag can shun many but right now shoppers can save $200 off the Pod during their Memorial Day sale.

Purple Mattress $399 of sleep accessories free with every mattress Purple Mattress

$399 of sleep accessories free with every mattress

The Purple mattress is "instantly soft where you want it, firm where you need it and comfortably cool all night". For Memorial Day, receive $400 of free sleep accessories including a mattress protector, sheets and premium pillows.

Memorial Day furniture sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 furniture deals

Destination Summer 11-Foot Round Solar Cantilever Umbrella Now: $262.50 | Was: $350 | Savings: $87.50 (25%) off Destination Summer 11-Foot Round Solar Cantilever Umbrella

Now: $262.50 | Was: $350 | Savings: $87.50 (25%) off

This 11-foot cantilever umbrella comes in a choice of four colors and is perfect for keeping you cool and shaded on your patio. It features an adjustable steel frame and LED solar lights, so you can stay out even after the sun goes down.

International Home Atlantic Set of 2 Wicker Gray Metal Frame Stationary Conversation Chair(s) with Gray Cushioned Seat Now: $1124 | Was: $1499 | Savings: $375 (25%) off International Home Atlantic Set of 2 Wicker Gray Metal Frame Stationary Conversation Chair(s) with Gray Cushioned Seat

Now: $1124 | Was: $1499 | Savings: $375 (25%) off

These two wicker chairs are perfect for any patio, deck or balcony. They have an aluminum frame, covered in wicker and the cushions are treated to withstand the effects of air pollution, salt air, water and mildew – so you can leave them set up all summer.

Veikous 12 ft. Free Standing Stripe Hammock with Cotton and Pillow in Red Now: $135.55 | Was: $183.18 | Savings: $47.63 (26%) off Veikous 12 ft. Free Standing Stripe Hammock with Cotton and Pillow in Red

Now: $135.55 | Was: $183.18 | Savings: $47.63 (26%) off

you can't beat a hammock for relaxation, and this free-standing model means you can place it anywhere. Finished in red stripes, it features a metal stand and comes complete with pillows to help you get super comfy.

Inner Decor Ableson 6-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Orange Cushions Now: $1500 | Was: $2437.50 | Savings: $937.50 (38%) off Inner Decor Ableson 6-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Orange Cushions

Now: $1500 | Was: $2437.50 | Savings: $937.50 (38%) off

This six-piece set includes a three-seat sofa, a two-seat sofa, two chairs, a coffee table and a side table. The dark brown wicker is finished with bright orange cushions, giving it a modern and sunny feel. This is everything you need for entertaining up to eight people.

Casainc 15 ft. Outdoor Patio Market Umbrella in Burgundy with Crank and Base Now: $200.64 | Was: $326.80 | Savings: $126.16 (39%) off Casainc 15 ft. Outdoor Patio Market Umbrella in Burgundy with Crank and Base

Now: $200.64 | Was: $326.80 | Savings: $126.16 (39%) off

A wide patio umbrella with enough shade for up to four people, this 15-foot patio umbrella is also waterproof, with a thick anti-rust steel pole and a rugged base. Available in burgundy or orange finishes.

Memorial Day appliance sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 appliance deals

Cafe 1.9 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave w/ Sensor Cook Now: $629 | Was: $699 | Savings: $70 (10%) Cafe 1.9 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave w/ Sensor Cook

Now: $629 | Was: $699 | Savings: $70 (10%)

Lowe's is running some great deals on kitchen appliances, including this 10% price drop on the Cafe Over-the-Range stainless steel microwave. Featuring Sensor Cooking tech, this microwave automatically adjust cooking times and power on it's own. The microwave just got even easier.

Kalamera 24 in. Built-In 46 Bottle Wine Refrigerator Now: $679.15 | Was: $799 | $119.85 (15%) Kalamera 24 in. Built-In 46 Bottle Wine Refrigerator

Now: $679.15 | Was: $799 | $119.85 (15%)

Featuring a dual zone structure for storing wine at different temps, this nifty little fridge at Home Depot holds up to 46 bottles of your favorite reds and whites in a controlled environment. Perfect for the new mini-bar or as an add-on to the kitchen.

Fisher Paykel 5 Series 24 in. Drawer Dishwasher Now: $799 | Was: $1,286.39 | Savings: $487.39 (38%) Fisher Paykel 5 Series 24 in. Drawer Dishwasher

Now: $799 | Was: $1,286.39 | Savings: $487.39 (38%)

Appliances Connection is offering some serious deals on dishwashers over the holiday weekend, including 40% off the Fisher Paykel 5 Series drawer dishwasher. 6 wash cycles, 7 place settings and energy star compliant, what more could you ask for?



Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer Now: $949 | Was: $1,299 | Savings: $350 (27%) Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer

Now: $949 | Was: $1,299 | Savings: $350 (27%)

Shoppers can find quite a few deals on Samsung appliances this weekend, and ABT's got quite a few center stage including almost 30% off the Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer. Featuring an AI powered smart dial that learns your dry cycles, this thing can dry a load of clothes in just 30 minutes.

Frigidaire 30 in. 20.4 cu. ft. Top Mount Refrigerator Now: $$859 | Was: $1,069 | Savings: $210 (19%) Frigidaire 30 in. 20.4 cu. ft. Top Mount Refrigerator

Now: $$859 | Was: $1,069 | Savings: $210 (19%)

AJ Madison's Memorial Day sale is offering some excellent savings on Frigidaire and other top brands over the weekend. This 20.4 cu ft. fridge gets a $200 price drop just in time for the holiday, dropping under $1000 and making it a pretty sweet offer.

Memorial Day gaming sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 gaming deals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Black) Now: $49.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $35 (35%) Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Black)

Now: $49.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $35 (35%)

Razer's classic black version of the Kraken Tournament Edition is getting a sizeable discount at Amazon, albeit slightly less than its green counterpart. The $35 price drop is nothing to scoff at however, as it puts this style back down to its lowest price of the year again.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Now: $39.99 | Was: $59.99 | Savings: $20 (33%) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Now: $39.99 | Was: $59.99 | Savings: $20 (33%)

Grab The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on sale for just $40 over Memorial Day weekend at GameStop. If you missed out on this one, now's your chance to grab it just a bit cheaper.



Corsair WW T1 Race Gaming Chair (Black/Red) Now: $249.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $100 (29%) Corsair WW T1 Race Gaming Chair (Black/Red)

Now: $249.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $100 (29%)

Encouraging proper posture while providing comfort even during extended sessions, Corsair's WW T1 racing gaming chair features a reclining back, height adjustable armrest and seat, and nylon casters for easy movement. Save $100 at Amazon this Memorial Day weekend!

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Dock Bundle Now: $149.99 | Was: $179.99 | Savings: $30 (16%) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Dock Bundle

Now: $149.99 | Was: $179.99 | Savings: $30 (16%)

Razer's taking $30 off their DeathAdder V2 Pro dock bundle, which includes both the DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse as well as it's chroma charging station. Not a bad deal on one of the best gaming mouse available!

Assissin's Creed Valhalla (XBOX) Now: $29.99 | Was: $59.99 | Savings: $30 (50%) Assissin's Creed Valhalla (XBOX)

Now: $29.99 | Was: $59.99 | Savings: $30 (50%)

Grab the latest Assassin's Creed for 50% off at Best Buy during their Memorial Day sale this weekend. Includes the upgrade code for Xbox Series X consoles as well!

Memorial Day phone sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 phone deals

Google Pixel 3 Now: $264.99 | Was: $799 | Savings: $534.01 (67%) Google Pixel 3

Now: $264.99 | Was: $799 | Savings: $534.01 (67%)

Grab the Pixel 3 at Amazon for a massive 67% off this weekend, offering by far the best price on this phone we've seen all year. It's a solid, albeit basic, smartphone for those in need of a cheap phone on sale.

OnePlus 7T Now: $399 | Was: $599 | Savings: $200 (33%) OnePlus 7T

Now: $399 | Was: $599 | Savings: $200 (33%)

Those in need of a new smartphone can grab the OnePlus 7T on sale for just $399 for a limited time. Available carriers include T-Mobile but you can also get this one sim-free as well.

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk) Now: $249.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $100 (28%) Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk)

Now: $249.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $100 (28%)

Save $100 on Apple's iPhone SE 64GB 2020 model at Walmart when you switch to Straight Talk. An amazing deal on Apple's cheapest iPhone available, this is a perfect offer for anyone looking to switch carriers.



Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (AT&T / Verizon / Sprint) Up to $350 off at Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (AT&T / Verizon / Sprint)

Up to $350 off at Best Buy

Save up to $350 with qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint mobile plans at Best Buy over the holiday weekend. Unlocked you can get this thing at $650, so up to 50% off isn't such a bad deal when you think about it.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon) FREE with new line and eligible plans Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon)

FREE with new line and eligible plans

This weekend only at Verizon, get the iPhone 12 Mini free with new line and eligible unlimited plans for customer who quality for $0 down. Not bad for Apple's latest!

Memorial Day laptop sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 Laptop Now: $558.86 | Was: $1,129.00 | Savings: $620 (50%) Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 Laptop

Now: $558.86 | Was: $1,129.00 | Savings: $620 (50%)

The ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 features the latest 11th Gen i3 processor paired with 4 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a 256GB SSD. While you may want to grab a spare external hard drive for some extra storage space, the specs under the hood are top notch for this price.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Lightweight Laptop Now: $189.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $40 (17%) Samsung Chromebook 4 Lightweight Laptop

Now: $189.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $40 (17%)

Walmart is offering Samsung's Chromebook 4 lightweight laptop at its lowest price ever. On sale for $189.99, one of Samsung's best Chromebooks is getting a $40 price cut ahead of Memorial Day sales. It's a deal that's too good to pass up, so jump on this one now before it's gone!

Razer Blade 15 Base RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,479.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $320 (18%) Razer Blade 15 Base RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop

Now: $1,479.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $320 (18%)

Receiving a massive $300 price cut over at Amazon, gamers can nab one of Razer's best gaming laptops at an incredible 18% off. Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 144Hz display and NIVIDA's GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q mobile GPU, this machine is built for speed and is at an unbeatable price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Laptop Now: $949.99 | Was: $1,199.99 | Savings: $250 (20%) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Laptop

Now: $949.99 | Was: $1,199.99 | Savings: $250 (20%)

Microsoft is taking upwards of $250 off one of their best 2-in-1 laptops. The Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 laptop plus Pro Type keyboard bundle offers an incredibly versatile laptop tablet hybrid at its best price of the year so far. While it may be cheaper come Memorial Day weekend, we expect a similar discount during the holiday.

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming Laptop Now: $741.99 | Was: $969.99 | Savings: $228.01 (24%) Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming Laptop

Now: $741.99 | Was: $969.99 | Savings: $228.01 (24%)

While the L340 runs with the NVIDIA GTX 1650, the 9th Gen Intel i5 coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD offer enough power to handle most modern games with ease. If you're looking for a solid budget gaming laptop, this may be the deal for you.

Memorial Day smart home sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 smart home deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) Now: $49.99 | Was: $89.99 | Savings: $40 (44%) Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen)

Now: $49.99 | Was: $89.99 | Savings: $40 (44%)

Grab the 2019 Echo Show 5 on sale for almost 50% off at Amazon during Memorial Day weekend. By far the best price on the standalone model of the Echo Show 5.

NETGEAR Nighthawk R7000 AC1900 Wi-Fi Router Now: $139.99 | Was: $159.99 | Savings: $20 (12%) NETGEAR Nighthawk R7000 AC1900 Wi-Fi Router

Now: $139.99 | Was: $159.99 | Savings: $20 (12%)

Save $20 on one of the best gaming routers around, the Nighthawk R7000 by NETGEAR, at Best Buy this holiday weekend. Great range and a host of security features make this router a top contender for those in need of speed.

Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Wireless 2K HDR Security Camera System Now: $249.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $250 (50%) Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Wireless 2K HDR Security Camera System

Now: $249.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $250 (50%)

Now at its lowest price ever, Best Buy is offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera wireless security cam system for just $250. With 2K HDR recording capabilities, color night vision, an integrated spotlight and 160 degree viewing angle, this is an excellent system for any home.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Smart / Wi-Fi) Now: $199 | Was: $249 | Savings: $50 (20%) Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Smart / Wi-Fi)

Now: $199 | Was: $249 | Savings: $50 (20%)

Head over to Home Depot to grab the Google Nest thermostat on sale for a solid 20% off over the holiday weekend. A smart thermostat that learns your home and ideal temps, this is a must for anyone looking to go the smart home route.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Bundle Now: $59.99 | Was: $124.98 | Savings: $64.99 (52%) Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Bundle

Now: $59.99 | Was: $124.98 | Savings: $64.99 (52%)

Amazon's best Echo Show deal is back and better than ever, offering the Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini for just $59.99. A massive 52% off, this is one of the best deals on the Echo Show 5 to date.

Memorial Day watch sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm Now: $359.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings; $70 (15%) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm

Now: $359.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings; $70 (15%)

While Apple usually doesn't get discounts of this size during Memorial Day, Amazon is helping us out with a decent drop on the Series 6 for a limited time. For an extra $70 off, it's a great bargain on Apple's latest smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Now: $359.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $70 (16%) Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm

Now: $359.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $70 (16%)

Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch is getting a killer discount ahead of Memorial Day, receiving a $70 price drop for a limited time. Available in multiple colors, this is one of the best smartwatches you can grab at the moment. For the price, this deal is hard to pass up.

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett HR Now: $179.99 | Was: $295.99 | Savings: $116 (39%) Fossil Gen 5 Garrett HR

Now: $179.99 | Was: $295.99 | Savings: $116 (39%)

Powered by WearOS, Fossil's Garret HR combines style, sophistication and modern amenities to deliver a top of the line smartwatch. Now almost 40% off, this is an excellent watch for those looking for something a bit more modern.

Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch Now: $269.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $80 (23%) Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch

Now: $269.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $80 (23%)

The Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch is the ultimate activity buddy, featuring a super crisp touchscreen display with access to animated workouts, sensors and more. A premium watch for the price, the Venu is getting a solid 20% price cut ahead of Memorial Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Now: $199.99 | Was: $279.99 | Savings: $80 (28%) Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

Now: $199.99 | Was: $279.99 | Savings: $80 (28%)

Samsung's answer to the active watch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a complete fitness tracker/smartwatch in one. Complete with access to sensors, workouts, and more, the Active 2 is a solid choice for anyone in need of a good watch on sale.

Memorial Day grill sales

Top 5 Memorial Day 2021 grill deals

Char-Broil Performance Gray 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill Now: $188 | Was: $279 | Savings: 33% off Char-Broil Performance Gray 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Now: $188 | Was: $279 | Savings: 33% off

With a lid-mounted temperature gauge, side shelves and porcelain-coated cast-iron grates, this 14,000 BTU sear burner has you covered for the next family barbecue.

Weber Genesis II E-315 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill Now: $779 | Was: $829 | Savings: $50 off Weber Genesis II E-315 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Now: $779 | Was: $829 | Savings: $50 off

With three powerful burners, this Weber grill features the Grill app-connected thermometer, a porcelain-enameled lid and a warming rack to keep food warm.

Cuisinart 18in Electric Grill with Versa Stand Base Now: $151.69 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: 34% off Cuisinart 18in Electric Grill with Versa Stand Base

Now: $151.69 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: 34% off

This portable electric grill is ideal for small patios and balconies but can easily cook up enough for a family meal. It folds away for convenience and features a locking lid, porcelain-coated gate and 1500 Watt cooking.

Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves Now: $263.10 | Was: $419 | Savings: 37% off Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Now: $263.10 | Was: $419 | Savings: 37% off

A heavy-duty charcoal grill with enough space to cook up to 30 hamburgers in one go. It features four heavy-duty cast-iron grates, an easy-life hood with temperature gauge and a chimney – so it can be used as a smoker too.

Royal Gourmet CD1824AC 24 Inch Charcoal Grill BBQ Now: $189.99 | Was: $239.99 | Savings: $50 off Royal Gourmet CD1824AC 24 Inch Charcoal Grill BBQ

Now: $189.99 | Was: $239.99 | Savings: $50 off

This slick charcoal grill features an easy-life pan adjustment system for better heat control, a front door to adjust the charcoal and a generous 393 sq inches of cooking grates – plus another 205 sq inches of warming racks.

Memorial Day shoe sales

Memorial Day clothing sales

When is Memorial Day 2021?

This year, Memorial Day 2021 falls on Monday May 31st. Falling on the final Monday of May, Memorial Day sales are expected to start as early as a week or two before the actual holiday itself.

How do I shop Memorial Day sales?

Easily! Just check back regularly or bookmark our guide for quick access to the best deals updated daily. With stores unfortunately still closed, buying online is your best option. Almost all stores are still providing in-store pickup and delivery, so no matter what deal you're after you can shop to your hearts content.

Where to find the best Memorial Day Sales

Of course, Amazon is always a contender during sales since they have such wide variety of product categories. That shouldn't deter you from check out other retailers and sites, though! You can some pretty incredible deals – sometimes even better than Amazon – if you dig deep enough.

Thankfully, you've got us to bring together some of the best Memorial Day sales going on right now, all in one place! Our guide is here to show you where the best Memorial Day sales are happening and how much you can save.

Who has the best Memorial Day sales?

You can expect the big players like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to pull out all the stops for Memorial Day, but don't let these three take up all of your time. B&H Photo and Adorama are great for those looking to find a deal on camera equipment, and anyone looking for some sick PC accessories can get a good deal on Razer gaming accessories.

Online marketplaces including Newegg and Wayfair also run excellent Memorial Day sales, so be sure to keep an eye on T3's guide for the best deals all week.

What goes on sale for Memorial Day?

Last year, Memorial Day sales focused primarily around outdoor home and garden products, electronics, and clothing. As the start of the summer, it's no surprise that some of the top selling products were grills, BBQ's and patio furniture.

That said, some of the best Memorial Day sales will be found around electronics, home furniture, appliances and clothing. Memorial Day sales offer an excellent opportunity to stock up on some new threads, grab that new Weber grill you've been saving for or even upgrade that appliances in your kitchen.

We expect a very similar outcome this year during Memorial Day sales, as sales days tend to have a common customer theme around them. Expect similar discounts to last year in terms of discounts with most of the same products we saw on sale last year. Keep an eye on all things outdoor and home, these are the categories where you'll find the best deals!

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, however, it's fair game. Deals on just about everything will be around, from deals on laptops to discounts on TVs, deals on appliances, and much much more. Many think that Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop, but in reality you'll want to keep an eye on the sales leading up to Memorial Day. There are tons of sleeper deals that aren't even promoted that beat Memorial Days already, so if you're a wise shopper you can save like you're shopping some of the best Memorial Day sales ahead of schedule.

Memorial Day sales primarily offer great savings on home and outdoor products, including indoor furniture, patio furniture, clothing, electronics, and more. It's the kick off sale of the summer, which means everything outdoor is fair game when it comes to what specifically will go on sale.

Of course, almost all retailers and stores will in some way have their own Memorial Day sale, but keep a look out on appliances and other home electronics. These tend to get the biggest discounts during Memorial Day, with some major appliance dealers, including the likes of Home Depot, Lowe's and Appliances Connection, all offer package deals that save upwards of 50% off.

Patio furniture also gets some love during Memorial Day sales, with patio furniture sets and tables receiving sizeable discounts as well. Usually, these offers cap out at around 40% depending on the piece, but don't be surprised to see discounts of up to 60% off if you look hard enough.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

While official Memorial Day sales and deals won't kick off until mid-May, you'll start to see early Memorial Day deals and offers by the end of April. Each Year, it seems sales start earlier and earlier and Memorial Day is no exception.

While most of the good deals will show up the week before Memorial Day, you'll find some pretty incredible offers and discounts as early as the last week of April. Our guide here will cover any early deals and offers we find noteworthy, but don't be afraid to start shopping now to see what you can find.

Shoppers will be surprised to see just how much they can save already, and just how many deals that'll be live during some of the best Memorial Day sales are already live right now. While we will of course see some exclusive Memorial Day deals, and it some cases it may be smart to hold off, deals you can find right now may just be worth the buy.

For the best Memorial Day deals, you'll want to hold until at least the second week of May to start shopping seriously. Otherwise, start looking now and grab the deal before it's gone. Memorial Day weekend is a mess with tons of shoppers trying to grab available deals as fast as possible, so if you've got something special you're saving for and it goes on sale prior to Memorial Day, we would recommend not hesitating on the buy.