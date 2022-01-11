Best Labor Day appliance sales for 2022

Labor Day appliance sales and deals are some of the best of the year when it comes to savings. Offering homeowners and the like a chance to upgrade their major appliances on the cheap, retailers are dropping instant rebates and discounted bundle package deals on appliances during the holiday weekend.

But just where do you go to find the best deals on appliances this Labor Day weekend? There are a lot of stores to shop and a lot of Labor Day appliance deals to sift through, many of which just may not be worth your time or money. We're hoping to make things simple this year for you by providing you with the best Labor Day appliance sales this weekend all in one place.

Buying appliances is no simple task, especially if you're someone looking for a specific look or style. The Labor Day appliance sales below, however, make it a bit easier both from a shopping standpoint and cost standpoint to find what you're looking for.

If you're looking to find the best Labor Day sales on appliances, be sure you checkout the savings events below. The big sales will be happening at Lowe's, Home Depot and Appliance's Connection which will take upwards of 30% off select home appliances. That means major discounts on refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and just about every other home appliance you may need.

Best Labor Day appliance sales and deals this weekend

Lowe's Labor Day Appliance Sale Lowe's Labor Day Appliance Sale

With savings on indoor and outdoor products, you'll find everything you need to finish off that DIY project on sale including tools, flooring, lighting fixtures and more. Going on now, you can save up to 30% on select home appliances with some of the biggest name brands on sale for a limited time.



Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Sale Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Sale

Home Depot's Labor Day sale is live and you can find some great deals on top-brand appliances. Right now, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off select appliances and models, making it the perfect opportunity to save on ovens, refrigerators, microwaves and more.

Best Buy Labor Day Appliance Sale Best Buy Labor Day Appliance Sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is live and you can save big on major appliances by heading over to their Appliance Summer Sale. You'll find deals on individual appliances as well as complete packages, so you can upgrade that kitchen piece by piece or all in one shot if you prefer.

Appliances Connection Labor Day Appliance Sale Appliances Connection Labor Day Appliance Sale

The Appliances Connection Labor Day sale is live and you can save a massive 50% off select products site wide. There are tons of deals happening including BOGO's, instant rebates, and package deals, all with major brands on sale. If you're hoping to upgrade that kitchen, now's your chance!

AJ Madison Labor Day Appliance Sale AJ Madison Labor Day Appliance Sale

One of the net's biggest appliance superstores, AJ Madison's Labor Day sale has kicked off with a massive 45% off savings across hundreds of major and minor appliances site wide. Head on over today to save hundreds on indoor and outdoor appliances.

Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale

Sears' Labor Day sale is live and you can save up to 40% on select appliances by heading over to their deals page right now. Save $100 or more on dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and more now through Labor Day weekend.

Abt Labor Day Appliance Sale Abt Labor Day Appliance Sale

Abt's Labor Day appliance sale has kicked off and you can save hundreds on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more for the next few weeks. Abt offers individual appliances as well as appliance packages on sale as well! Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more are all on sale right now!

More Labor Day Sales

Editor's Recommendations