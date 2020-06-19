Best July Sales 2020: Save with July 4th sales at these retailers

July sales events are some of the best times to save big on appliances, home furniture, TVs and more, and we've got some of the best deals going on now through the 4th of July sales weekend. You'll find some great savings at your favorite retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and more.

Most sales will bring bigger discounts on appliances and home furniture, with retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's slashing prices up to 70% on refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers. However, you'll still be able to find some great deals on electronics and TVs with retailers like Best Buy.

We'll continue to update this page as more deals are dropped, so be sure to check back regularly for more savings as we approach the 4th of July weekend!

Best 4th of July Appliance Sales

4th of July appliance sales are an excellent time to save big on both small and large appliances. Retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's all run appliance sales that can save you up to 40%, and you'll be able to find some great deals on refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves and more.

Jump directly to each retailers best 4th of July appliance deals using the links below, or read on to see our top 4th of July appliance deal picks!

Samsung Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package | Was: $3,474 | Now: $2,118 | Save $1,029 at Home Depot

Shoppers looking to upgrade their kitchen can save on complete kitchen appliance packages at Home Depot. This Samsung stainless steel package includes a 25 cu ft. refrigerator, 24" dishwasher, 30" oven and 30" over range microwave all for 39% off!View Deal

Best 4th of July Mattress Sales

Readers who've seen our guide to the best mattresses of 2020 will notice some familiar brands on sale this 4th of July, with sales on popular mattresses including the Emma original mattress and the popular Nectar mattress. No matter the type of mattress or brand you're looking for, we've compiled a list of all of the best mattress sales you can save big with this Independence Day.

The Emma Deal | Save 35% with the Emma bundle

Get 35% off everything with Emma's new maximum protection and maximum comfort mattress deal. Bundle together an Emma mattress, mattress protector and pillow and save! View Deal

Purple Mattress | Save on the mattress that broke the internet

Grab one of the most talked about mattresses on sale today, with free gifts on select mattress purchases for a limited time. Featuring the patented Purple Grid to eliminate pressure points, Purple mattresses deliver some of the best nights sleep imaginable.View Deal

Leesa Mattress | Up to $400 off select mattresses

For a limited time, you can save up to $400 when you purchase one of Leesa's original, hybrid or legend series mattresses. Premium memory foam combined with up to two pocket spring layers ensure you get the best night sleep possible.View Deal

Best 4th of July TV Sales

While many 4th of July sales tend to focus on appliances and home furniture, you'll still be able to find some great deals on 4K TVs at some retailers. Best Buy, B&H Photo and Dell all have deals on TVs running regularly, but don't be surprised to see a special 4th of July sales event pop up to really bring the savings.

Best 4th of July Furniture Sales

You'll find both indoor and outdoor furniture on sale during July sales events, with retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kirkland's and Overstock running huge sales. You'll be able to save extra this 4th of July during Overstock's 4th of July Blowout Sale where they're taking up to 70% off tons of outdoor furniture including patio sets, deck chairs and more!