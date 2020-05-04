The very best cheap iPad Pro deals for June 2020

This is the only page you need for the best iPad Pro deals of 2020: your one-stop shop for the biggest discounts on the web for Apple's best tablets. Our deals links represent the best value you can find right now, and they're constantly updated.

If you're in the market for an iPad Pro, we can't blame you – the 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets represent some of the best hardware Apple has ever made. With the arrival of iPadOS, they're better than ever at replacing your laptop, too.

From the gorgeous screen to the powerful on-board speakers, these are stellar tablets, and we can help you get them at a stellar price too. What's more, they all support the superior 2nd-gen Apple Pencil as well.

But right now is an interesting time for the iPad Pro – a new version has just arrived, which means the previous versions could see some great discounts as remaining stock is sold off. But the difference between the two models is minimal – the new version has a dual camera and 3D sensor for augmented reality, but in terms of power they're almost identical, and are the same when it comes to screen quality, battery life size and weight.

What we're saying is – get the latest and greatest tablet if you want, but don't hesitate to pick up the previous models when you see a great iPad Pro deal below!

The best iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) deals

(Image credit: Apple)

There's really no difference between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro except the screen size, the overall dimensions and the weight. They each have different display resolutions, but the same pixel density. Oh, and the 11-inch one is cheaper, obviously – and easier to hold in one hand.

The best iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) deals

(Image credit: Apple)

And so to the bigger iPad Pro, the one to get if you've got money to spend, or you want the biggest digital canvas to draw on, or both. It's not quite as easy to slide into a rucksack of course, or to balance on your lap, but it's an incredibly sleek and powerful device – and you get the extra screen real estate for iPadOS features such as Split View and Slide Over.

Best iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) deals

And here's the previous version of the iPad Pro 11-inch. As we mentioned, the differences between it and the new version are truly minimal – it's still as powerful as a pro laptop, with a bright and accurate screen, and a super-portable frame.

Best iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) deals

And there's the bigger version of the previous model, of course. Same deal – it's a fantastic bit of hardware, and isn't outdated in any meaningful way by the arrival of its successor.