The best Chromecast deals for June 2020

If you're looking for the best Chromecast deals of 2020, you've come to the right place: our expertly curated page showing all the best discounts on the Chromecast Ultra and the very latest 3rd-gen Chromecast.

The Google Chromecast, once plugged into the HDMI port on your TV, enables you to stream video content – like YouTube or iPlayer – from your phone to your TV. It's one of the easiest and cheapest ways to make your old TV 'smart', and it can be used for a host of different tasks.

All you need for Chromecast to work is, a TV, Wi-Fi and a mobile device, be it an iPhone, iPad, Android phone or laptop. It is pretty much compatible with everything. It uses Wi-Fi to enable you to watch your favourite shows, movies, video clips, music and sport from your device on your TV.

It shouldn't cost you much to get set up either, and we've got the best Chromecast deals split by model right here.

Best Chromecast Ultra deals

The Chromecast Ultra does exactly what it promises to. It offers reliable 4K HDR streaming onto compatible TV's. The only difference being it can longer be powered by the TV USB port anymore, it needs to be plugged into a wall socket.

If you have a 4K TV or are planning on getting one, Ultra maybe the Chromecast for you.

(Image credit: Google)

Best Chromecast deals

The third-gen Chromecast remains one of the best value-for-money TV streaming dongles in the market. It is also incredibly simple, with no messy cables or long set up instructions. It neatly sits behind your TV, once connected you won't even know it is there.

Thankfully Google ditched the rather pointless Chromecast app and moved everything to Google Home along with the rest of your smart home gear. Use this app to change the settings for the Chromecast, and your music and video apps to actually cast content.