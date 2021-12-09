Best Buy has a cheap TCL 65 inch 4K Roku TV deal that's only $500 right now

If you're hoping to find a good deal on a cheap 65 inch 4K TV, Best Buy has an excellent offer on the a TCL display that just may be what you're after. Dropping to just under $500 with this discount, this deal gets you an excellent 65 inch 4K Roku TV cheap thanks to $200 discount it's getting.

On sale for $499.99, TCL's 4 Series 65 inch 4K Roku TV is a fully featured mid-ranged display at an unbeatable price. Powered by Roku, this TV comes with thousands of movies, TV episodes and music channels directly in the user interface. From your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ to Roku's very own channel, this deal on TCL's 4 Series 65 inch 4K Roku TV offers one of the best TVs under $1,000 right now.

TCL Class 4 Series 65 inch 4K UHD Roku TV: was $699.99, now at $499.99 TCL Class 4 Series 65 inch 4K UHD Roku TV: was $699.99, now at $499.99

A fully-featured Smart TV with access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, along with access to live sports, news and more, the TCL 4 Series is one heck of a bargain at this price. Especially considering it's a 65 inch display. A hard deal to pass up if you're looking for a great 4K TV on the cheap.



For the value, Best Buy's deal on this TCL 4 Series is a great option for those looking for a gaming display as well. With some of the same features the best gaming TVs come with, if you're a gamer on a budget in need of a good TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X this deal will do you well. While it may be locked to 60 Hz, the TCL 4 Series makes up for it with HDR10 and HLG as well as Clear Motion Index 120 motion enhancement.

It also features compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri, too. A feature many of the best TVs come with, a display at this price and this fully featured is a great buy. Even if you're not a gamer and just need a solid TV for the home theater setup, this Roku TV will do a great job filling the gap. While it may not be a Samsung or a Sony, TCL has become one of the top contenders for budget-friendly displays and has really upped their quality over the past years.

On a personal note, while the discount isn't necessarily huge at $130 off it does help bring this TV down to a great price. The value here is hard to argue against, seeing as many of the features this TCL display has are found in options double or triple the price. If you're not too hung up on having the best of the best, this deal on TCL's 4 Series 4K UHD Roku TV is an excellent buy.

