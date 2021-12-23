Sony TV owners in the UK are getting a cool free upgrade just in time for Christmas TV!

Sony's caliber as one of the best TV manufacturers in the world is indisputable, with the company regularly adding new models to the best Sony TVs. Now, a new update is being rolled out just in time for Christmas, which will see the company add UK catch-up TV apps including BBC iPlayer on compatible 2021 Bravia televisions.

(Image credit: Sony)

As tweeted by Vincent Teoh, TV reviewer & Youtube content creator over at HDTVTest, Sony is updating its firmware to v6.4304, which brings certain catch-up service apps in the UK to Bravia TVs. Sony has a strong heritage of delivering innovative entertainment technology en masse, but there's always room to improve in the fiercely competitive TV and streaming arena.

For instance, the Apple TV+ app has just arrived on Sky Q set-top boxes and Sky Glass TVs, meaning Apple's streaming subscription service is now available on the Sky TV platform. Manufacturers not only need to produce stellar hardware, but they also need to be on the ball when it comes to adding the latest streaming services.

There are a variety of ways to update your firmware, with a breakdown of instructions provided on the bottom of the Sony support page above. There are several caveats: The update is only for use with TVs sold in Europe and it's only applicable to the compatible models pictured. Sony is also warning against attempting to install this software on a TV model which is not listed. Doing so could potentially create issues with the TV operating properly.

Today's news is great for Sony TV fans as BBC iPlayer is a much-needed streaming addition amongst a veritable selection of other big-hitters, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. You can stream long-form documentaries, all BBC channels, and additional BBC exclusives through the iPlayer catch-up app, which should nicely accommodate your Christmas boxset schedule as we move into the holiday period.