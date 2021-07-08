Save 15% with this cheap Lorex 4K security camera deal at Best Buy

Shopping for a cheap security camera system on sale isn't too hard these days, but finding a system of this quality at this price doesn't happen too often. Lorex 4 camera indoor/outdoor 4K surveillance system offers an incredibly versatile home security setup at a pretty fair price but this deal makes it a must-see.

On sale for $339.99, this system delivers an 8 channel 4 camera setup perfect for both indoor and outdoor conditions. Including a 2TB DVR setup to store hours of footage and playback, the Lorex system at this price is unheard of and offers one of the best security camera options for the price.

Lorex 8 Channel 4 Camera Indoor/Outdoor 4K UHD Surveillance System

Now: $339.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $60 (15%)

Great for condos, townhomes and smaller houses, the Lorex system offers the peace of mind of full UHD recording at 4K resolution. For the price, this offer is unbeatable on a reliable surveillance system.View Deal

While this system isn't wireless, it does offer crystal clear images and a staggering 2 terabytes of DVR storage. This ensures all details are captured and your home is safe, with cameras designed for both indoor and outdoor use where needed.

In comparison to other wireless systems, this Lorex setup eliminates the possibility for connection issues and the like as well. While wireless systems do have the convenience of placing cameras wherever the range hits, a wired system won't ever have this issue. If you don't want the hassle or chance of dropping connections, this is a system worth looking at.

If a wired system isn't quite what your after, though, there's plenty of deals happening right now on wireless systems. You can check out more available deals below, with offers on brands like Ring, Arlo and more currently receiving discounts.

Editor's Recommendations