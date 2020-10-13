Best Buy deals on Bowers & Wilkins Sonos-slaying Formation wireless speakers just handed Prime Day its ass

TV and audio are featuring heavily in the best Prime Day deals this year, and even more so among today's Best Buy deals. Right now, that includes big money off a selection of Bowers & Wilkins wireless speakers. The Bowers & Wilkins Formation series is like Sonos or Bose but for a slightly more demanding and/or wealthy consumer. They don't have Sonos's superlative ease of use but they sound much better. But then again they cost a lot more than Sonos – except today, there are deals to be had on these decidedly boujee multi-room, wireless speakers, soundbars and subwoofers. WOOF!

Taking it from the top there's a super cool soundbar, a brilliantly bassy subwoofer, speaker stands, bookshelf speakers and a standalone wireless speaker. In short, everything you need for great audio around the home. There's a choice of colours too!

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar in black | Was $1,199.98 | Now $959.98 at Best Buy

This Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Bar 3.0-Channel Soundbar finished in cool-looking black features 240W total system power (80W x 3) and is perfectly suited to movies, shows, games and music. Three 1-inch tweeters and a Dolby Digital decoder means you get a real cinematic experience. There's also Bluetooth music streaming while the 40Hz - 28kHz frequency response gets you great sound across the spectrum.

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bass subwoofer | Was $999.98 | Now $799.98 at Best Buy

This Bowers & Wilkins wireless subwoofer piles on the power thanks to its 6-1/2" active subwoofer, which delivers awesome bass for high-impact home theater audio. There's an integrated Class D amplifier that supplies 250W RMS power and 10-150Hz frequency response for high volume levels and minimal distortion. Add to that the wireless design and you've got mega convenience. The Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity means it'll integrate easily with existing sound systems.

Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Flex Wireless Speaker in Black | Was $449.98 | Now $359.98 at Best Buy

More Bowers & Wilkins magic from this wireless speaker system that's brilliantly compact. It features a 1-inch double dome tweeter plus a 4-inch woven glass fibre cone woofer that delivers super rich high-fidelity sound across a frequency response range of 50Hz to 28kHz. The added appeal of this wireless speaker system is that it pairs easily with smartphones and sound systems via Bluetooth.

