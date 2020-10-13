Best Buy deals on Bowers & Wilkins Sonos-slaying Formation wireless speakers just handed Prime Day its ass

Save $$$$ on Formation Wedge, Duo, Bar soundbar, Formation Bass subwoofer and more

Bowers & Wilkins
(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)
Rob Clymo

By

TV and audio are featuring heavily in the best Prime Day deals this year, and even more so among today's Best Buy deals. Right now, that includes big money off a selection of Bowers & Wilkins wireless speakers. The Bowers & Wilkins Formation series is like Sonos or Bose but for a slightly more demanding and/or wealthy consumer. They don't have Sonos's superlative ease of use but they sound much better. But then again they cost a lot more than Sonos – except today, there are deals to be had on these decidedly boujee multi-room, wireless speakers, soundbars and subwoofers. WOOF! 

Taking it from the top there's a super cool soundbar, a brilliantly bassy subwoofer, speaker stands, bookshelf speakers and a standalone wireless speaker. In short, everything you need for great audio around the home. There's a choice of colours too!

• Buy Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar 3.0-Channel Soundbar in Black for $1,199.98 now just $959.98 at Best Buy

Read on down the page for more Bowers & Wilkins deals on an array of home audio/entertainment products including...

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar in black | Was $1,199.98 | Now $959.98 at Best Buy
This Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Bar 3.0-Channel Soundbar finished in cool-looking black features 240W total system power (80W x 3) and is perfectly suited to movies, shows, games and music. Three 1-inch tweeters and a Dolby Digital decoder means you get a real cinematic experience. There's also Bluetooth music streaming while the 40Hz - 28kHz frequency response gets you great sound across the spectrum.
View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bass subwoofer | Was $999.98 | Now $799.98 at Best Buy
This Bowers & Wilkins wireless subwoofer piles on the power thanks to its 6-1/2" active subwoofer, which delivers awesome bass for high-impact home theater audio. There's an integrated Class D amplifier that supplies 250W RMS power and 10-150Hz frequency response for high volume levels and minimal distortion. Add to that the wireless design and you've got mega convenience. The Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity means it'll integrate easily with existing sound systems.

Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Duo Speaker Stands in black | Was $799.98 | Now $639.98 at Best Buy
These speaker stands are compatible with Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo wireless speaker and feature integrated cable management, are solidly made from metal and are floor-standing. Simply place them where you get the best audio and you're in business. Simple but effective. Prefer silver? Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Duo Speaker Stands in silver | Was $799.98 | Now $639.98 at Best Buy

Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Duo 6-1/2" Powered Wireless 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers in black | Was $3,999.98 | Now $3,199.98 at Best Buy
These incredible speakers come packed with great features, including a 1" Carbon Dome Tweeter, 6.5" Continuum Midbass plus 250 watts of power guarantees a big sound from a small cabinet with 125 watts driving the tweeter and 125 watts dedicated to the mid-bass driver. There's plenty of tech too with wireless technology allowing Formation products to share music across your home using a 2.4GHz home network. Compatible with all Apple Airplay 2 devices as well as being Spotify and Roon Ready. Prefer white? Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Duo 6-1/2" Powered Wireless 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers in white | Was $3,999.98 | Now $3,199.98 at Best Buy

Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Flex Wireless Speaker in Black | Was $449.98 | Now $359.98 at Best Buy
More Bowers & Wilkins magic from this wireless speaker system that's brilliantly compact. It features a 1-inch double dome tweeter plus a 4-inch woven glass fibre cone woofer that delivers super rich high-fidelity sound across a frequency response range of 50Hz to 28kHz. The added appeal of this wireless speaker system is that it pairs easily with smartphones and sound systems via Bluetooth.

Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Wedge Wireless Speaker in Black | Was $899.98 | Now $719.98 at Best Buy
This very cool speaker features an aluminum double dome tweeter that produces clear high-notes. Meanwhile, the 120-degree elliptical casing and superior design enhance the overall sound. There's advanced wireless technology inside too, that helps deliver a really high-resolution streaming experience. Prefer Silver? Bowers & Wilkins - Formation Wedge Wireless Speaker in Silver | Was $899.98 | Now $719.98 at Best Buy

 


Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

  • Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
  • Best Buy – massive savings across every department
  • Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
  • eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
  • Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more
  • HP – save up to 30% on select products
  • Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
  • Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more
  • Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
  • Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October
  • Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!
  • Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day
  • Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15
TOPICS
Deals
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.