Best Bluetooth speaker 2020: the best wireless speakers for great audio quality and convenience

If you're looking for the best Bluetooth speaker for really good audio indoors then we have the cure for your wireless blues. If you're looking for the more traditional small, portable speaker that uses Bluetooth then try our guide to the best portable speakers.

Whatever their shape, price or appearance, all of these Bluetooth speakers are here primarily on the basis of their sound quality and suitability for use at home. Bluetooth is a wonderfully easy and versatile way to stream music, and after years of honing and improvement, the best Bluetooth speakers can sound excellent – especially when they also utilise sound quality improving technologies such as aptX, aptX HD, AAC and/or Wi-Fi, so you can stream from your device or the cloud, in higher resolution.

Are Bluetooth and wireless the same thing?

No. All Bluetooth speakers are wireless but not all wireless speakers rely on Bluetooth, although most include it. This is going to become more of an issue as wireless speaker technology evolves.

A lot of the best recent 'Bluetooth' speakers also feature Wi-Fi streaming from your phone or direct from the cloud for services such as Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music. Others include Alexa voice control, which can let you summon music from Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and others. You need to be subscribed to these services, of course. A great example of this is the Audio Pro C3 that is #1 in this very list.

Bluetooth also turns up as an option on speakers that are really meant to be used with Wi-Fi or an analogue or digital, wired input – Bowers & Wilkins' Zeppelin, Naim's Mu-so family and so on.

However, since far more people search for 'Bluetooth speaker' than 'wireless speaker' we're going to continue to call it that.

The best Bluetooth speakers to buy

(Image credit: Kanto)

1. Kanto TUK Bluetooth speaker disguised as a complete music system Specifications Power output: 260W Battery life: none Apt-X: Yes AAC: Yes Additional connections: 3.5mm input, phono, pre-amp turntable, optical digital, USB audio, 3.5mm headphone output Reasons to buy + Proper stereo + Good physical connections Reasons to avoid - No Wi-Fi streaming Today's Best Deals £749 View at Amazon

If you're a Bluetooth purist – do such people exist? – looking for a great sounding speaker, TUK is one of a very small number of options right now. Most higher-end wireless speakers also include Wi-Fi and cloud connectivity to service Tidal, Spotify, AirPlay, Chromecast et al. Kanto TUK has no truck with such new-fangled notions. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 – AAC and AptX – and NO OTHER WIRELESS CONNECTIONS AT ALL!

It's also not a speaker. It's a stereo pair of attractive, compact bookshelf speakers. The right hand one contains the connections and DACs and Class D amplifiers and all that, and the right one is a slave, connected by a wire. Yes, doing 'proper' stereo Bluetooth without a wire between the speakers is a more elegant solution – but in my experience it never works satisfactorily 100% of the time.

It's also not just a pair of speakers, either. With a pre-amped input for a turntable, a standard, line level phono input, optical digital and USB, the Kanto TUK is actually what old people would call a 'music system' or 'mini system'.

I've been using this for some months now via Bluetooth and from a DAC attached to my iMac and after a certain amount of running in, it sounds superb – as it should for this price. Given that a stereo pair of speakers always sounds better than a one-box speaker of equivalent price, this is THE choice for those who want a music setup based around Bluetooth, with the best possible sound quality. Clearly, setup is more complicated than with a one-box but the compact size of the TUK and straightforward connectivity, make it as easy as it can be.

I've seen reviews of this saying the bass is a bit thin, but I can assure you on a half decent pair of stands or a reasonably substantial shelf it is booming. There's a subwoofer connection as well, if you are a total bottom end fiend. A handsome and sturdy remote is included, although I can't say I've used it much. Your colour choices are the black pictured here, and its arch rival: white. The white finish looks better IMO and the casing doesn't seem to be the dirt magnet that many white speakers are.

(Image credit: Sonos)

2. Sonos Move Best compact Bluetooth speaker Specifications Power output: Not quoted Battery life: 10 hours Apt-X: No – SBC is supported however AAC: Yes Additional connections: 3.5mm input, phono, pre-amp turntable, optical digital, USB audio, 3.5mm headphone output Reasons to buy + Superb sound quality for a small-ish speaker + Also supports Sonos multi-room Reasons to avoid - Bluetooth is clearly not the main draw here Today's Best Deals £359 View at very.co.uk

• Read our Sonos Move review

This is more like what many people would consider a classic Bluetooth speaker than the Kanto TUK. But really, it is a Sonos multi-room speaker, designed to be connected via Wi-Fi. However the Move has been ruggedised, and had a battery and Bluetooth connectivity added, so you can use it outdoors.

Basically a Sonos One that you can take in your garden, the Move also includes Amazon Alexa or Google voice assistants (although not when in Bluetooth mode) and multi-room streaming support from a vast range of music services (although not when in Bluetooth mode).

Sound quality is excellent, and there's some genuinely clever software that automatically optimises the sound to its surroundings every time you move it. You can have some fun with the Move putting it in the most acoustically unpromising positions you can think of – it nearly always ends up sounding good, indoors or out.

Sonos Move is not the most handsome thing, but you soon realise it's design is excellent. A massive, recessed 'handle' on the back makes it easy to transport, and as well as being rugged, the base and paint finish are cunningly designed so it doesn't get marked and scarred by a life of being hefted about and placed on patios.

Sonos' app provides support for any music service you can think of or subscribe to, as well as allowing voice control of tunes via Alexa or Google. When you're in Bluetooth mode however, Move functions like any other Bluetooth speaker – you send music from your phone or other devices, from whatever music apps you happen to have installed.

Audio quality takes a noticeable hit when you switch to Bluetooth, compared to Wi-Fi or cloud streaming. Even so, it sounds way better than any other portable Bluetooth speaker I can think of. The battery life of 10 hours isn't bad, but do remember to replace the Move on its elegant charging stand when you're not using it outdoors or in the bathroom – the battery continues to drain even in standby mode, which can be an annoyance.

3. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Best waterproof Bluetooth speaker Specifications Power output: Not quoted Battery life: 20 hours Apt-X: No AAC: No Reasons to buy + Fully waterproof – and it floats! + Rugged too + Lively and loud sound Reasons to avoid - Playlist selection is a bit unwieldy Today's Best Deals £119 View at Amazon 298 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Megaboom 3 is right at the opposite end of the portable speaker spectrum from Audio Pro's list-topper. It's fully focussed on the outdoors, being waterproof and very rugged. Actually it's not just waterproof – it even floats, so if it's accidentally (or deliberately) dropped in the pool, it's easily retrieved.

Unlike the Addon C3, the Megaboom 3 probably won't win approving nods from audiophiles but while it may be targeted at those who want dance, pop and rock tunes in the outdoors, its small footprint and attractive design mean it can function perfectly happily in the kitchen. The cooly muted colours it comes in are, in fact, about the only quiet things about it.

Ultimate Ears has absolutely piled on the bonus features here, with the ability to pair two in stereo as well as the option to chain anything up to 'hundreds' of them (!) for even greater volume.

A 'magic button' on top lets you easily play, pause and skip tracks and, uh, not-so-easily control playlists. It's cool that UE has added this functionality but it has two problems: it only works with Apple Music and Deezer playlists, and you can only skip forwards through your playlists, one at a time. So if you have hundreds of playlists, this could be of rather limited use (or at least, you'll get RSI skipping to the one you want).

With 20 hours of battery life, impressive bass and volume, 360º sound, and build quality that renders it essentially unkillable, the UE Megaboom is by far the best outdoor speaker you can get. And as noted, you don't need to wait for summer to come back to enjoy it, as it does work well (for pop music in particular) in the kitchen, bedroom or elsewhere.

• If you want a very similar speaker with Alexa built in, as on an Amazon Echo device, UE also does the Megablast. This doesn't float but it it waterproof and does let you control Amazon and Spotify playlists and choons with the power of your voice (and Alexa).

4. Bluesound Pulse Flex 2i Best Bluetooth speaker – also has Wi-Fi streaming and can be made portable Specifications Power output: 25W Battery life: none (6 hours with optional battery pack) Apt-X: Yes AAC: Yes Additional connections: AC Wi-Fi, 3.5mm input, USB audio, 3.5mm headphone output Reasons to buy + Sounds brilliant for the compact size + Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth for streaming + Well designed app Reasons to avoid - Quite drab looks Today's Best Deals £279 View at Sevenoaks

The winner of the T3 Award for Best Bluetooth Speaker of 2019, the Pulse Flex 2i is actually rather more than just a Bluetooth speaker. With Wi-fi and ethernet included, it's actually like a more portable Sonos. It's Airplay 2 compatible, and also works with popular streaming services including Tidal and Spotify, and internet radio.

Considering how small it is, sound quality is little short of remarkable. With a wired connection it's even capable of playing hi-res audio files, for audiophiles, but Tidal (CD quality) and even the likes of Spotify (compressed MP3) sound wonderful.

The versatility needn't stop there, as you can add a battery pack (£69) and carry it with you wherever you may roam. Although not for very long, as battery life is only 6 hours.

Compared to the Audio Pro speaker at #2, Bluesound's champ is bordering on ugly, but since it sounds even better than the C3, has even more connectivity, and boasts an app that actually works, we'll set aside our aesthetic reservations.

5. Audio Pro Addon C3 The best Bluetooth speaker for the home – also with Wi-Fi streaming Specifications Power output: Not quoted Battery life: 9 hours Apt-X: No AAC: No Reasons to buy + Superb sound, chic Scandinavian looks + Very compact + Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth for streaming Reasons to avoid - No Apt-X or AAC - Audio Pro's app could be slicker Today's Best Deals £199 View at Currys PC World 16 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

• Update: Audio Pro's iOS app is currently broken if you have the most recent iOS update, so you will have to use AirPlay and/or Bluetooth and you can only get multi-room via a laptop, not mobile, until Audio Pro can work out what's gone wrong. Android app still works fine (and older versions of iOS, if you're a tardy updater).

There are Bluetooth speakers that are more like updates to the old hi-fi mini systems – you plug them in, they're mainly for streaming but have a line in, and the emphasis is on superior sound quality. Then there are your classic portable Bluetooth speakers with battery power and go-anywhere convenience. The Audio Pro Addon C3 however – and a number of the other Bluetooth speakers listed here – are a hybrid of the two.

The C3 looks extremely stylish, sounds superb but is very petite, has a natty carry handle, and nine hours of battery life. It also piles on AirPlay and Spotify Connect via Wi-Fi, as well as Audio Pro's own app, so you can even use it as part of a very chic multi-room setup. There's a line in as well.

Audio Pro's app is dire, but you don't actually need to use it other than for multi-room control. If you use AirPlay from a laptop or mobile you can bypass it entirely and still have multi-room. Although one thing you should definitely use the app for is to set up the 5 preset buttons on the front of the C3 – these then give instant access to your favourite web radio stations or Spotify playlists.

Slightly surprisingly when connected via Bluetooth there's no support for the audio-improving Apt-X (Android) or AAC (iOS) codecs. However music played via Bluetooth still sounds excellent. This isn't a cheap box for playing pop music in the park – although it will do that, so long as you keep it dry – it's a very musical, high quality speaker that happens to use Bluetooth.

What you've got here is a super-portable speaker with Wi-Fi streaming for higher quality and multi-room, with Bluetooth for total convenience. It's a stunner, especially if you can avoid using Audio Pro's quite crappy app.

6. Bose Soundlink Revolve Another great portable Bluetooth speaker for the home Specifications Power output: Not quoted Battery life: 14 hours Apt-X: Yes AAC: Yes Reasons to buy + Great sound + True 360 degree audio + Very portable Reasons to avoid - Resembles decapitated Dalek Today's Best Deals £169 View at John Lewis 932 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you are after a speaker with the tiny footprint and 360º audio of the UE Megaboom 3, but more refined sound and less ruggedised looks (not that the Megaboom is unattractive), look no further than Bose's Soundlink Revolve.

For its size, this is a superb sounding speaker, and Bose's excellent app makes it easy to pair two into a stereo duo. Audio quality is high and portability is exemplary although unlike the Ultimate Ears speaker, this is not waterproof, so don't chuck it in your hot tub.

7. Marshall Kilburn II Best Marshall Bluetooth speaker, great for rock and dance Specifications Power output: 36W Battery life: 20 hours Apt-X: Yes AAC: No Reasons to buy + Great sound with rock, hip-hop and dance + Long battery life + Splash resistant Today's Best Deals £189 View at Amazon 11 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This speaker is badged as a Marshall, but obviously it doesn't come direct from the same sweat-stained factories as its legendary guitar amps. But it still rocks, and this Mk 2 model is notably better than the (excellent) first Kilburn in terms of both sound and looks.

Audio is loud and proud, rich and powerful with plenty of bass, and cleverly processed with a strong 'faux-analogue' sound. Built as a compact speaker for small to medium rooms, it is nonetheless still battery-powered, and portable via a natty strap.

Pairing is swift and the audio, while coloured so as to sound 'rocky', can be tweaked all over the place using the old-skool bass and treble tone knobs.

The looks might still not be to non-rockers' tastes, but Marshall has toned down the 'heavy metal' styling in recent years, and this sits quite happily in any home that isn't overloaded with chintz.

The audio is still not what you'd call subtle, but there's little to beat the Marshall Kilburn for sheer room-filling oomph. The addition of basic splash- and moisture-resistance makes it suitable for bathroom use, so long as you don't leave it too near the bath.

It's part of a range of excellent Marshall Bluetooth speakers and also, nowadays, some excellent multi-room Wi-Fi speakers.





8. Marshall Stanmore II Voice A larger Marshall Bluetooth speaker for rockin' out, my dude Specifications Power output: 80W Battery life: N/A Apt-X: Yes AAC: No Reasons to buy + Great sound with rock, hip-hop and dance + Alexa built in + Attractive styling Reasons to avoid - Slightly odd interface Today's Best Deals £280 View at Amazon 62 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want a rather more serious Marshall-badged speaker in your rockin' home, this is probably the one to go for. The Stanmore II Voice takes the musical virtues of the KIlburn II but loses battery power and a bit of moisture proofing.

Instead what you get is a very stylish, plug-in speaker with 80 combined Watts of power (2x 15W plus a 50W woofer) and Alexa built in. It is a little bit of a faff setting it up, and once that's done you have to press a button every time you want to pair it, or it defaults to a Wi-Fi setting that as far as I can see, is only needed for the aforementioned setup.

However, maybe you don't need to pair it.

That's because Alexa, used in conjunction with Amazon Music or Spotify (with other services to follow now Amazon has opened up Alexa to third parties), makes for a great audio experience on the Stanmore II. Nobody is going to mistake it for audiophile sound, but being able to order up any tune in the world, and have it blasted out, is highly enjoyable. Eventually, Marshall reckons Amazon will also allow third-party speakers to use its multi-room system, but we'll see about that.

Even if you don't have Amazon Music or Spotify, Alexa's usual bag of tricks and Skills is on hand, and it's excellent as an apt-X Bluetooth speaker, too.

If you only want to use it as a Bluetooth speaker, you're better off with the vanilla, Alexa-less version of the Stanmore II..

9. Ruark MR1 Mk 2 An even more compact stereo Bluetooth speaker than the TUK Specifications Power output: 20W Battery life: N/A Apt-X: Yes AAC: Yes Reasons to buy + Effortless stereo + Great sound + Optical and line inputs Reasons to avoid - Not entirely wireless Today's Best Deals £329 View at Amazon

If you decide the Cambridge Audio YoYo (M) is both too stupidly named, and too much of a pain to setup, this excellent offering offers full stereo, without the need to pair two speakers, as they're wired together.

With a 3.5mm input and an optical digital one and an output for an active subwoofer, this could be the basis of a neat little system, but it's also mighty fine as a Bluetooth-only setup.

Audio is in line with most Ruark products, in that it's more Manilow than Metallica; more Stone Roses than Stormzy. But that's fine. In my opinion, the more upfront sound of the Cambridge Audio YoYo (M) is better – and it's cheaper too – but I know loads of older folks and acoustic heads love the Ruark sound.

The fact the speakers are wired to each other does make setup less of a hassle, as it removes the need to turn on two speakers every time you want to listen to music. It does limit how far apart you can place them, but you could always buy a longer 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable.

• Hey, why not add a turntable while you're at it?

Rather brilliantly, you can also currently buy the MR1 Mk II with a Rega P1 (plus a Fono turntable pre-amp) for £659, or upgrade to a Rega P2 for £789. As you can see, they make an exceedingly handsome couple – and let me tell you, readers, they're a couple who make sweet music together. Mmm-mm.

If you don't require stereo, or lack the space for two speakers, but love the sophisticated, 1950s-esque look and sound of Ruark, you should seriously consider the Ruark R1 Mk III. With a built-in DAB radio, it might be all the speaker your kitchen or caravan ever needs…