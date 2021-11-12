Best Black Friday Xbox Series X and S sales

The latest version of the Xbox has been a monster hit for Microsoft, with the console itself selling out as soon as it gets into stock, especially for the higher-end Xbox Series X. The cheaper Xbox Series S is a little easier to get hold of, but there have still been shortages. So does this mean that there are no deals out there? Nope. There are plenty of Black Friday deals for both models of the Xbox, plus the things that go with it like controllers, memory cards, cables and many others.

We've produced a separate roundup of the best Xbox controller deals, plus a few of our favorite accessories to

Here are the best Black Friday Xbox deals we’ve found in the US so far.

The flagship version of the Xbox console has it all: 4K and 8K gaming with the right TV, plus video output at 120Hz for fluid gameplay. It also comes with 1TB of storage for games and game data: enough to hold a huge number of games. It can output up to 7.1 channel sound, so you'll get the full sound experience as well as video while gaming.

The Xbox Series S is smaller than the X, and is missing a few of the higher-end features. You get Full HD video (but no 4k or 8k) and 512GB of internal storage, half that of the X. The upside is that the Series S is a lot cheaper than the X, and is easier to find on shelves. If you have a standard HDTV, or want a cheaper console for the kids to play, this is the one to get.

If you are a serious gamer, you might need more room on your Xbox. The Seagate expansion card steps in to save the day, adding an extra 1TB of storage to your Series X or Series S.

A games console isn't going to do you much good if you have no games to play. Enter the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a monthly subscription service from Microsoft that provides access to over 100 games that can be downloaded right into your console on demand. There is a surprisingly good selection of games, both recent and classic for the price. The Ultimate version also includes the same games for your PC or laptop: if you don't want that, the Console version is $5 cheaper.

Unfortunately, you won't find many deals on the Xbox console itself on Amazon: most of the deals are from third-party sellers charging a premium for this in-demand gift.

When we checked, Best Buy had the Series S in stock, but none of the higher-end Series X models. That changes on a daily basis, though, so make sure you keep an eye out.

The only Xbox Series X models that are available on Walmart are expensive models from third-party sellers, but they have plenty of Series S models available.

