Best Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart

Buying a new laptop is a big purchase, so it requires a little research to find the right model at the right price. Luckily, we've rounded up the best laptops for you in our guide, as well as the best laptops under $500 for the more budget-conscious.

When it comes to finding the best price, we've got a solution for that too. This year's best Black Friday deals include a wide range of popular laptops, and some of them come with big savings.

Every major store is offering its own selection of savings and while you can find the best laptop deals overall, we've also put together the best laptop deals that you can find at individual stores. So, if you want, you can find the best laptops at Amazon, or the best laptops at Best Buy.

Below though are the best deals available at Walmart right now. Walmart's Black Friday sales have been on for some weeks now and have included some big price drops. It is also due to release a new round of discounts on Monday, November 22. You'll need to sign up to Walmart+ to get early access to those deals though.

Best Black Friday Walmart laptop deals

Gateway 14.1-inch Notebook: was $499, now $449 at Walmart Gateway 14.1-inch Notebook: was $499, now $449 at Walmart

Save $50 (10%) on the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. With an Intel i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM this is a well-specced machine for everyday use. It also comes in a choice of four colors.

Lenovo Legion 5: was $909.99, now $749 at Walmart Lenovo Legion 5: was $909.99, now $749 at Walmart

Lenovo's Legion 5 is a big and powerful gaming laptop and right now you can save $161 (18%) on the list price. It features a 17.3-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $284.04, now $124.99 at Walmart Samsung Chromebook 4: was $284.04, now $124.99 at Walmart

Save $159.05 (56%) on the list price of this Samsung Chromebook 4. This 11.6-inch machine features 4GB RAM and a 32GB SSD, making it ideal for surfing the web, movies and Google suite applications.

HP Chromebook 11: was $295.99, now $87.99 at Walmart HP Chromebook 11: was $295.99, now $87.99 at Walmart

Save $208 (70%) off this HP Chromebook 11 G6. With an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, 4GB RAM and 16GB storage, this is a great price for a simple web machine.

HP Pavilion x360: was $699, now $599 at Walmart HP Pavilion x360: was $699, now $599 at Walmart

Save $100 (14%) on the HP Pavilion 14-inch touchscreen x360. This model features a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use it as a laptop, tablet or freestanding display. It features an Intel i5 process, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD making it ideal for day-to-day tasks.

Black Friday sales around the web