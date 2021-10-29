Laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories are all set to be extremely popular in the Black Friday deals this year. Amazon is the go-to destination for any kind of technology and computing, especially laptops. Their laptop page is full of bestsellers, top rated, Amazon recommendations and more to help you find the best laptop at the best prices.

View all laptop deals at Amazon today – treat yourself to an early Black Friday deal!

To help you narrow down your laptop options, we’ve searched far and wide to find you the best Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon and given you some advice on the best laptop brands to shop from.

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple laptop deals

Apple is one of the most popular tech companies of all times, gracing us with iPads, iPhones and Macbooks. Apple products are increasingly popular all year round, but they’re also one of the top brands people try and get a deal on in the Black Friday sales. The Macbook Air is rated by us as the best laptop of 2021 . If you’re looking for a laptop with astounding power and excellent battery life, the Macbook Air is a great choice and is regularly on sale at Amazon, typically up to 10% off.

Best Amazon laptops under £500 deals

When it comes to buying laptops, you don’t need to spend a ridiculous sum of money to get a powerful high quality piece of tech. £500 and under is typically a good amount to spend on a laptop without cutting any corners or making any sacrifices on features or specifications. You can find great laptops under £500 on Amazon from a range of leading computer manufacturers, including Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Microsoft and HP. For more on the best laptops under £500, read our guide here .

Best Amazon Black Friday Dell laptop deals

As a leading computer tech company, Dell offers a range of laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, gaming and accessories. The Dell website and Amazon are both full of the latest and greatest laptops including the new Inspiron and XPS models at up to 30% off selected Dell laptops. The Dell XPS 13 (pictured) has powerful internal hardware, a 4K screen and is compact and portable. If you want better guidance on which Dell laptop is the best for you, we’ve ranked the top Dell laptop options in our best Dell laptops guide.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals

2-in-1 laptops are transformative pieces of technology, featuring both a laptop and a tablet for ultimate versatility. Black Friday is the best time to search for a 2-in-1 laptop and Amazon has a full range of 2-in-1 laptops, including daily deals on specific brands, like the Asus Zenbook Flip 13 (pictured) which we rate as the best 2-in-1 laptop .

Why you should buy laptops at Amazon

It can be a bit nerve wracking to order a laptop online rather than in a store. You don’t know what kind of condition it’ll arrive in and if you’re buying the real deal. With Amazon, you don’t have to worry about it as they’re the most popular third-party retailer which delivers a variety of products from manufacturers all over the world.

On Amazon, it's easy to browse there based on bestselling models or the top-rated by user reviews. The ability to feature by price, size, lifestyle and brand is really useful to narrow down your options and there are deals and discounts highlighted on each device if available. Amazon also offers free and fast delivery and you can add added protection to your device to make sure it arrives safely and is in the best condition, making Amazon the number one choice for finding the perfect laptop.