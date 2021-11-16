Best Black Friday refrigerator deals in the US

If you're looking for a new fridge, you've come to the right place, because we've got all the best Black Friday refrigerator deals here.

Fundamentally, of course, a fridge exists to keep food cold and fresh. And, assuming they're not broken, most refrigerators do that job just fine. But with remarkable recent improvements in design, technology and engineering, there are some incredible options now that could put your old model to shame.

But no longer will your fridge stand sentry in the corner of the kitchen, watching forlornly as you control other household appliances and smart devices from your phone. Today, your fridge can be the eye-catching center of attention, an intelligent, multi-tasking high-performer that you're proud to have protecting and preserving the vital foods you need to eat to live.

Obviously, the best refrigerator for you depends on many things, including your budget, your kitchen space and the number of people in your household. There's a fridge that's perfect for you out there (or perhaps below), and with so many Black Friday deals, it's a great time to find your best refrigerator.

Best Black Friday refrigerator deals

Bringing distinctive design and innovation together, LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door smart refrigerator will enhance even the most beautifully crafted kitchen. The sleek, tinted glass panel illuminates with two knocks, allowing you to see inside without having to open the door, reducing cold air loss to keep food fresh longer. A feature-packed, three-door refrigerator, this WiFi-enabled appliance has ThinQ technology, which connects to an app so you can control the settings from anywhere. All things considered, including the understandably high price, the LG InstaView French Door model is one of the best fridges available.

A first-rate French door smart refrigerator, the GE Profile PVD28BYNFS is an appliance you'll love, if you can afford it. With a fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel exterior and an inviting, LED-backlit interior, this fridge combines attractive design with the technology and engineering for which GE is known. It's not huge but makes smart use of its space, with a door-in-door feature that's not common in high-end refrigerators. It's got all the things you'd expect, including WiFi-enabled smartphone features and a separate flexible drawer with its own temperature controls, plus cool extras like the LED backlight panel and the ability to rotate the door bin.

Sporting a clean, modern design with a stainless steel exterior that fits any kitchen decor and with enough interior room for 22 bags of groceries, the 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with 21.5-inch touchscreen Family Hub is ideal for families. With Alexa built-in, the Family Hub allows you to control a range of other Samsung devices, share pictures, stream music and more.

Not all refrigerators are dull blocks of sheet metal, as the Smeg FAB28R attests. This fun and flamboyant model is a freestanding fridge that is high-end but quirky. In fact, the Smeg FAB28R sports an A+ energy rating hidden behind that fabulous retro styling, and it also has plenty of storage. Inside, there’s a practical layout that is rather more modern than the exterior vibe, with three shelves plus a salad drawer. Nevertheless, it’s great at keeping temperatures consistent, and that energy efficiency means it’ll shave a bit off annual bills. The Smeg FAB28R is pretty quiet during operation too, considering its full-size credentials.

Available in three bold colors (red, blue and purple), this mini counter-top fridge is just the ticket for the pop art fan with a penchant for loud color schemes. With an ample 1.6 cubic feet of real estate within, it’s a perfect size model for small kitchens and offices. With plenty of space for single food items and beverages, it's one of the best counter-top fridges out there. You plug it in, stuff food in it and the Frigidaire EFR115 keeps everything properly cool and fresh without chewing much electricity. What's not to like?

Top Retailers

You can count on Amazon to have the best Black Friday deals around. And this year, the giant online retailer should be offering customers great discounts on refrigerators. We expect many of the top fridges, including some of the ones listed above, to be on sale.



Best Buy is among the top retailers and offers some of the best Black Friday deals. So it should have many refrigerators available and at a discount this year. The retailer also offers free delivery on fridges and an extended holiday return period.

Black Friday deals abound at Walmart, which means that many of the best refrigerators should be on hand and at discounted prices during these big sale events this year.

Home Depot is one of America's favorite home improvement retailers and it's offering lots of impressive Black Friday deals this fall, including up to 20% off select refrigerators through November. Make sure to check back often to see if the offers have changed.

