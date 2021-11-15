With the temperature dropping and the days getting shorter, a fire pit is one of the best ways to stay warm outdoors during the colder months. Whether you want to make smores with friends and family, use it as a backyard grill to cook meat or just stare into the flames and ponder humankind’s wondrous discovery of fire in peaceful solitude, a fire pit is a great option for safe, warm fun this winter.

Today’s fire pits are much more than their modest name suggests, merely a hole in the ground emitting light and heat. They’re practical, portable and prepossessing gathering places, conversation-starting centerpieces that showcase the rest of your outdoor space.

The best fire pits are versatile and easy to use. Able to burn wood or charcoal, they are easy on the eyes and the wallet, good for heating, cooking, camping or hosting a get-together.

With the best Black Friday deals on fire pits, you can warm your outdoor space for wintertime festivities without burning through your savings.

Best Black Friday fire pit deals

The fire pit brand that seems to be on everyone's wintertime wish list these days, Solo Stove has gained a devoted fanbase in recent years. The Bonfire, its stainless steel wood-burning model, claims to be the world's favorite smokeless fire pit, and the 4.8/5 rating on Amazon certainly supports that claim. With a unique design and strategically placed holes in the double-wall structure, the Bonfire creates a secondary burn that results in a super-efficient burn and almost no smoke. Compact, sturdy and portable, the Bonfire is ready-to-go out of the box, perfect for camping and the backyard.

This longtime torch-bearing brand's award-winning, low-smoke model sits atop its fair share of fire pit review pages. With a 25-inch diameter and nearly 16-inch depth, the Tiki Brand fire pit is larger and noticeably more expensive than its rivals. Constructed with stainless steel and a weatherproof black exterior, it's handsome and durable. This pit features a patented internal airflow system for better fire, low smoke and less ash, delivering fast, easy ignition and superior wood-burning performance. Bigger, heavier and pricier, but built to last, the Tiki Brand fire pit is a worthwhile investment.

Lightweight with classic good looks and delivering a good size for most outdoor spaces, the Amagabeli model makes for an appealing budget option. At just 5 pounds, this portable fire pit is foldable for convenient transportation, easy to install and doesn't take up much space. Rust-resistant, sturdy, safe and secure, the versatile Amagabeli wood-burning fire pit can be used anywhere, on any occasion, and at a fraction of the cost of its competitors.

A handsomely hulking back-garden Goliath, the Bali Outdoors model would be a striking showpiece on any patio or deck, especially at its relatively lower price. With dimensions of 28 x 28 x 25 inches, weighing 50 pounds and producing 50,000 BTU heat, this square gas fire pit tabletop is big and powerful. But it's attention-grabbing not only for its size; sleek and elegant, it's stylishly multi-functional, featuring beautiful blue fire glass and an adjustable flame. While not pre-assembled, the Bali Outdoors gas fire pit table isn't hard to set up.

Top Retailers

Amazon fire pit deals Amazon fire pit deals

Looking for fire pits? Amazon has a wide selection at great prices to help make your house a home. You can always count on Amazon to have great Black Friday deals, and this year, it should once again offer great discounts on outdoor fire pits. We expect most of the top fire pit models, including some of those above, to be on sale, though we don’t quite know how long stock will hold out.

Target fire pit deals Target fire pit deals

Target is among the best online retailers for household and outdoor home goods. So it should have plenty of fire pits on hand and at a discount for Black Friday. The retailer also currently offers a Holiday Price Match Guarantee and free standard shipping on most fire pit models.

Wayfair fire pit deals Wayfair fire pit deals

Wayfair is one of the world's largest home retailers and Black Friday deals abound, with up to 70% off some items. Fire pits are a good bet to be available at discounted prices this year, with some significant markdowns and free shipping on orders over $35.

