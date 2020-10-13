Best Prime Day TV deals 2020: save on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more

With some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs set to drop in just two weeks, deal hunters better get ready to battle for some of the most competitive deals on TVs they've seen all year. Amazon is already kicking off some of the best Prime Day deals right now, and what we're seeing gives us a great idea of just how good the TV deals will be this Prime Day.

We're already seeing some crazy flash sales happening right now, too. Amazon just dropped a killer deal on Sony's X900H 65" 4K Smart TV, one of the best gaming TVs on the market. Now on sale for just $999, you can save 30% and get one of the best gaming TVs for under $1000.

This may hit the same discount on Prime Day, but honestly if you've been eying this TV (or a gaming TV in general), we wouldn't pass this one up. Not only are you getting $400 off, it's a discount on this years model and is easily one of the best TVs for PS5. A discount this size usually wouldn't be seen until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so jump on this one before it's gone!

Flash Deal! Best TV Deal at Amazon Today!

Toshiba 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $449.99 | Now: $299.99 | Savings: $150 (33%)

Grab a 55" 4K Smart TV Fire Edition on sale for just $299! In what is quite possibly the best deal on a 4K TV you'll see all throughout Prime Day, this Toshiba Fire Edition TV is getting a massive 33% discount for a limited time. Don't miss out on this one!View Deal

Top 5 Amazon Prime Day TV deals

While Amazon Prime Day hasn't officially kicked off, there are already some killer TV deals happening right now. Discounts on both LED/LCD 4K TVs, as well as OLED TVs, can be found on brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Here's some of the hottest TV deals you can save with today.

Best Prime Day TV deals 32 - 49 inch TVs

Toshiba LED UHD 43" 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $329.99 | Now: $229.99 | Savings: $100 (30%) | Best Buy

Grab Toshiba's 43" 4K Fire TV on sale today for just $229.99 – it's lowest discounted price in months! Deal hunters can save $100 today with this killer deal, getting one of the best Fire TV edition 4K Smart TVs available at one of its best prices.View Deal

Samsung Q80T QLED UHD 49" 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,097.99 | Now: $997.99 | Savings: $100 (9%) | B&H Photo

Grab Samsung's Q80T Series 49" QLED 4K TVs on sale today for just $997.99. Easily one of the best deals on a TV you'll find this Prime Day, and now one of the best 49 inch TVs under $1,000!View Deal

LG NANO85 LED UHD 49" 4K Smart TV

Was: $649.99 | Now: $596.99 | Savings: $50 (8%) | B&H Photo

Save an extra $50 on the 49" version of LG's NANO85 4K Smart TV line – now on sale for just $596.99. Premium Smart TV features combine with affordability in LG's NANO85 Smart TVs, and is an excellent buy at this price.View Deal

Best Prime Day TV deals 50 to 59 inch TVs

Insiginia 50" LED UHD 4K Fire TV w/ HDR

Was: $349.99 | Now: $299.99 | Savings: $50 | Best Buy

A solid entry level 4K Smart TV, Insignia's 50" Fire TV offers complete built-in access to Amazon Prime Video as well as a host of movies, TV episodes, and more without any extra devices. At just $299, you get a solid 4K TV without breaking the bank.View Deal

LG 50UN7300PUF 50" LED UHD 4K Smart TV w/ Alexa

Was: $399 | Now: $363 | Savings: $36 (9%) | Amazon

Already a great budget TV under $500, LG's 55" Alexa Smart TV is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a solid 55" 4K TV without breaking the bank. We don't expect this one to go much lower on Prime Day, so grab this one now while it's on sale!View Deal

TCL Class 4 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $349.99 | Now: $279.99 | Savings: $70 (20%) | Best Buy

Exclusive to Best Buy, you can grab a TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV at just $279.99. Originally $349.99, Best Buy is bringing forth some Prime Day-beating deals that just can't be passed up. A solid buy at this price.View Deal

Samsung Q70T Series 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $999 | Now: $899 | Savings: $100 (10%) | Amazon

If you're in the market for a new Samsung 4K TV, Amazon's got a killer deal on the Q70T 55" for a limited time. Save 10% on one of Samsung's best 4K TVs around with Amazon Alexa built right in for the ultimate Smart TV viewing experience.View Deal

Sony X750H 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (2020)

Was: $799 | Now: $572 | Savings: $228 (29%) | Amazon

Grab one of the best 55" gaming TVs around with a massive $230 discount. Sony's X750H line of Smart TVs are easily one of the best TVs for PS5 gaming, and at this price is an absolute steal. If you're in need of a new TV, this is the deal to go with.View Deal

Best Prime Day TV deals 60 to 85 inch TVs

LG UN8500PUI LED UHD 65" 4K Smart TV

Was: $896.99 | Now: $716.99 | Savings: $180 (20%) | B&H Photo

Now down to one of it's lowest prices in months, deal hunters can pick up LG's UN8500PUI 65" Smart TV for just $716.99. With an IPS 4K display, HDR support, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision IQ, this TV is a steal at this price. Well worth the price for those in need of a new 4K TV.View Deal

Sony X900H 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,399 | Now: $999 | Savings: $400 (29%) | Amazon

Sony's best gaming TV is getting a massive $400 slashed off it's price tag, making it by far the best gaming TV under $1000 now. If you're looking for a new TV for PS5 gaming, this is the choice to go with! Don't miss out, this one is going to move fast.View Deal

Sony X750H 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $999 | Now: $699 | Savings: $300 (30%) | Amazon

One of the best gaming TVs available, Sony's X750H series 4K Smart TVs feature a dedicated Game Mode that reduces input lag and improves visual performance. Now just $700, this is easily one of the best TV deals under $1000 today. View Deal

Hisense H8 Quantum Series 65" ULED 4K Smart TV

Was: $799 | Now: $699 | Savings: $100 (13%) | Amazon

An excellent value at $799 already, the $100 price cut off Hisense's H8 Quantum 65" is more than welcome. Packed with some incredible features including Quantum Dot color technology, this is one of the best 65 inch TV deals you'll find today.View Deal

LG UM7370PUA LED UHD 70" 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,199 | Now: $779 | Savings: $420 (35%) | B&H Photo

B&H Photo has some killer deals on LG series TVs, and bargain hunters can pick up the UM7370PUA 70" 4K Smart TV for just $779 – a massive $420 off it's standard price. Another great TV for the PS5, especially as a gift at this price.View Deal

LG UN8750PUC LED UHD 75" 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,396.99 | Now: $996.99 | Savings: $400 (28%) | B&H Photo

One of the best 75" 4K TV deals you'll find this Prime Day, LG's UN8750PUC 4K Smart TV is getting a massive $400 price cut at B&H Photo for a limited time. An excellent gaming TV for the PS5 at this price.View Deal

Samsung Q60 Series QLED 75" UHD 4K Smart TV w/ Alexa Compatibility

Was: $1,399.99 | Now; $1,249.95 | Savings: $150.04 (11%) | Amazon

For a limited time, grab a Samsung Q60 Series QLED 4K Smart TV for just $1,249 – 11% off the standard pricing. Complete with Amazon Alexa compatability and ultra-clear QLED display, $150 off is a great deal on one of Samsung's best 4K TVs in years. View Deal

LG Nano 8 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,799.99 | Now: $1,496.99 | Savings: $303 (17%)

Probably the best 75" TV deal you'll see for some time, this LG Nano 8 Series 75" 4K Smart TV is getting a hefty 17% price cut for a limited time. Now just $,1496, deal hunters can save $300 on LGs leading 75" Smart TV.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: more TV deals to choose from

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is going to be a massive event this year, and while Amazon has officially announced October 13th and 14th as it's running days, Amazon is already kicking things off early.

Prime Day TV deals are already happening and will be plentiful come the actual day, but you'll want to make sure you jump on the right deal at the right time. Flash sales are going to be popping up now through Prime Day 2020, so you'll want to bookmark Amazon's Prime Day landing page to get the most recent deals front and center.

Deals are also going to be moving fast this year, as many shoppers will be going fully online for their holiday shopping. Retail stores are still limited in capacity and many are already making the shift to primarily online sales, but you can still take advantage of their delivery or store pickup options. With Amazon though, you don't have this option.

Since Amazon is strictly delivery, you'll be competing with other deal hunters and shoppers to get the best Prime Day TV deals before their gone. If you're in the market for a brand new 4K TV, do your shopping a bit early this year and identify which one you want as soon as possible.

Once you've identified the TV you want, bookmark it's page and get ready to jump on it as soon as you see it on sale. Prime Day TV deals will be some of the most popular deals of the sale, so the sooner you act the more chance you have to get the Prime Day TV deal you're after.

