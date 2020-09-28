Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2020: Prime Day laptop deals to look out for

Now that Amazon Prime Day has been officially confirmed, deal hunters better start preparing for the chaos that is one of the craziest online shopping days of the year.

While Prime Day 2020 will bring some of the best laptop deals and discounts you'll see all year, Amazon's big event is going to be bigger than ever – both from a deals perspective as well as a shoppers perspective.

This year, online shopping has become bigger than ever and both retailers AND bargain hunters are adapting quickly to this shift. With store capacity limits still in place, the holiday shopping season is going online in a big way and prepping for these sales days is critical to grabbing the best deal.

If you're serious about nabbing that gaming laptop on sale during Amazon Prime Day this year, you're going to want to start preparing for the big day right now. We already expect this year's Prime Day to be the biggest we've ever seen, which means shoppers are going to be watching deals like hawks to snatch up the best laptop deals they find as quickly as possible.

For those who are hoping to find the best laptop deals during Prime Day 2020, you'll want to start identifying your top choices and checking them daily right now. Amazon has already kicked off a ton of deals in preparation for Prime Day to kick off, and they are already moving pretty fast.

That's why T3 will be watching early Prime Day deals and Amazon Prime Day itself closely to bring the best laptop deals front and center right here. Check back often for new deals and steals during Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: best laptop deals today

We've still got a couple of weeks until Amazon Prime Day officially gets rolling, but you can already find some great deals on laptops for personal, work, and school use.

Amazon Prime Day will bring some of the best laptop deals of the year front and center, with brands including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more, expected to receive some major discounts.

Best Laptop Deal Today at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 15 Laptop

Starting at: $469

An excellent all-around laptop designed for personal use, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is thin, light, and versatile. Powered by an Intel i3, 8GB RAM, and a 128 SSD, the ASUS VivoBook starts at just $469 making it an incredible laptop deal for those looking for something simple.View Deal

Best Student Laptop Deal Today at Amazon

Acer Swift 3 Laptop

Starting at: $679

Students looking to stick to a budget should check out the Acer Swift 3, an excellent all-around laptop perfect for schoolwork. Plenty of storage (512GB SSD), 8GB RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU deliver power and versatility without breaking the bank. View Deal

Early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: best gaming laptop deals today

Those looking to grab or upgrade their gaming rig will also find some pretty hefty deals on gaming laptops as well. Some of the best gaming laptop deals of the year will drop on Prime Day, with newer models including NVIDIA's new RTX series GPU's will be on sale.

Best Gaming Laptop Deal Today at Amazon

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Starting at: $1,269

Loaded with a 9th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's GTX 1660 Ti, the Predator Helios provides enough power to handle 1080p gaming at up to 144 FPS in select titles. 16GB DDR4 RAM coupled with a 512GB SSD make for a powerful gaming laptop you'll be proud to own.View Deal

Best High-End Gaming Laptop Deal Today at Amazon

MSI GL65 Leopard Gaming Laptop

Starting at: $1,399

Rocking the new NVIDIA RTX 2070 mobile GPU, MSI's GL65 is a powerhouse built for current and future titles at 1080p. Paired with a 10th Gen Intel i7, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this bad boy is ready for anything it throws at it.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is going to be a massive event this year, and while Amazon has officially announced October 13th and 14th as it's running days, Amazon is already kicking things off early.

Prime Day laptop deals are already happening and will be plentiful come the actual day, but you'll want to make sure you jump on the right deal at the right time. Flash sales are going to be popping up now through Prime Day 2020, so you'll want to bookmark Amazon's Prime Day landing page to get the most recent deals front and center.

Deals are also going to be moving fast this year, as many shoppers will be going fully online for their holiday shopping. Retail stores are still limited in capacity and many are already making the shift to primarily online sales, but you can still take advantage of their delivery or store pickup options. With Amazon though, you don't have this option.

Since Amazon is strictly delivery, you'll be competing with other deal hunters and shoppers to get the best Prime Day laptop deals before their gone. If you're in the market for a brand new gaming laptop or student laptop, do your shopping a bit early this year and identify which one you want as soon as possible.

Once you've identified the laptop you want, bookmark it's page and get ready to jump on it as soon as you see it on sale. Prime Day laptop deals will be some of the most popular deals of the sale, so the sooner you act the more chance you have to get the Prime Day laptop deal you're after.

