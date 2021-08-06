Back to School TV deals: $500 off the Sony X85J 65 inch 4K Smart TV at Best Buy

With Back to School sales kicking off in style, everything from school supplies to laptops, TVs and more are getting some must-see discounts. Best Buy is offering some great discounts on TVs for anyone in need of a new display cheap, including this incredible offer on Sony's X85J Series 65 inch 4K Smart TV.

On sale for $1,099.99, Sony's X85J display is an incredible offer that's hard to pass up. As one of Sony's best TVs in years, a 30% price drop is nothing to scoff at. A fully-featured Smart TV for those looking for the best, the X85J provides on-board access to you favorite streaming apps, Google Assistant connectivity, and much much more.

Sony X85J Series 65" LED 4K Smart TV (KD65X85J)

Now: $1,099.99 | Was: $1,599.99 | Savings: $500 (31%)

For $500 off, we highly recommend anyone looking to grab a new TV this summer check this deal out. Featuring Sony's top-of-the-line 4K HDR Processor X1, a TRILUMINOS PRO display and Google TV, this is a display worth of any home. A perfect set for your favorite sports, games, movies and more!View Deal

Built with some pretty impressive hardware under the screen, Sony's X85J offers a premium display at a not-so-premium price. As with most of Sony's mid-ranged offerings, the X85J produces incredible picture quality backed by their 4K HDR Processor X1 that delivers unprecedented color depth and detail. Paired with the TRILUMINOS PRO Color display and you'll see images in detail like never before.

Along with the 4K X-REALITY PRO and MOTIONFLOW XR image tech, the X85J also makes for one of the best gaming TVs for PS5, Xbox and even PC gaming. Featuring HDMI 2.1 ports, this bad boy can support full 4K 120Hz gaming with the latest consoles making it a must-have for the best gaming experience possible.

The X85J also includes Google Assistant support built-in, but can also work with other voice assistants like Amazon Alexa as well ass Apple Airplay 2. Couple that with great upscaling on sub-4K content and built-in streaming and you've got a display that'll make the neighbors jealous. We're bummed this TV runs just shy of the $1,000 mark as this would easily be the best TV under $1000 if it did, but for $500 off we aren't complaining.

If the X85J isn't quite what you're looking for, however, head over to our best Back to School deals hub to find even more must-see offers on TVs, laptops, school supplies and more.

