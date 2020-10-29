Awesome Best Buy TV deals! Get a Samsung QLED under $450 in this Black Friday-beating sale

While Black Friday TV deals are on the way, you really don't need to just wait around for the end of the November to roll around to get a cheap 4K TV. Even better is that if you've had your eye on Samsung's QLED range, Best Buy's latest reductions mean that you can get the 43-inch Samsung Q60T for $427.99. This means a saving of $102 and a perfect way to get Samsung's QLED tech into your home at a price that isn't going to make your wallet cry.

As confirmed by our Samsung Q60T review this is a range that delivers great picture quality and impressive upscaling. Even better is that Best Buy has also reduced the 55-inch model from $699 to $597.99 so even if you want to go bigger, you don't have to spent too much more. Who needs to wait for Black Friday deals when there are offers like this?

Whether you go for the 43-inch model or the 55-inch version, the Q80T makes the most of Samsung's proprietary QLED technology. This is the cheapest set in Samsung's 2020 line up and, while it doesn't use the advanced backlighting tech of the Samsung Q80T or Samsung Q90T, the Q80T delivers excellent contrast and exceptionally impressive colours for the price.

• Samsung 43-inch Q60T Series QLED 4K TV @Best Buy was $529.99 now $427.99

• Samsung 55-inch Q60T Series QLED 4K TV @Best Buy was $597.99 now $597.99

As we said in our Samsung Q60T review, despite the fact there's no anti-reflection technology, the Q60T makes for "a lustrous, detailed and fully engrossing watch, even in reasonably bright sunlight." There's also razor sharp response times if you're plugging in a console.

Also as noted in our review, the Tizen smart TV interface makes for a welcome addition. This is used across all of Samsung's QLED range and is exceptionally easy to navigate to find whatever content you need. And, speaking of, it's "home to every essential catch-up and streaming service, as well as quite a few non-essentials too. Very few TVs from alternative brands can match it." Even better at such an affordable price.

