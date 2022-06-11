Apple’s next MacBook Pro could make you feel like a giant

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’ve covered several rumours about the next generation of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, and a new and very tasty one has just dropped: the forthcoming super-portable 12-inch MacBook model may be a MacBook Pro rather than a MacBook Air, running M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon in much the same way as today’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros run the M1 Pro and Max.

That’s according to twitter user Majin Bu who, as MacRumors reports, has something of a hit-and-miss track record when it comes to Mac leaks: a previous rumour of a 14-inch iPad Pro seems to check out but previous ones haven’t been so successful.

It’s certainly possible, though – and it’d bring back one of the most-missed Macs of all time.

Why a little MacBook Pro goes a long way

When the 12-inch PowerBook G4 launched in 2003, it was revolutionary: for the very first time you could get pro-level power without sacrificing portability. It was only slightly less powerful than a Power Mac G4, the forerunner of today’s Mac Pro and Mac Studio – but you could easily chuck it in a bag and use it in even cramped spaces.

Looking at it today the G4 was a bit of a chunky affair, but you can see from the current M2 MacBook Air that power no longer means bulk: Apple is already putting M2s into Airs, and while the M1 Pro and M1 Max are slightly bigger than the standard M silicon the difference is horizontal, not vertical, so finding a bit of room isn’t an unsolvable problem. Putting Apple’s most powerful silicon into its most portable laptop is exactly the kind of thing you’d hope Apple will do.