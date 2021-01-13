Apple AirPods Pro look overweight compared to these new true wireless buds

Earin thunders into its CES 2021 exhibit by unveiling its swanky new true wireless earbuds – the Earin A-3s.

The new earbuds manage a sumptuously small form-factor by abandoning ear tips and stems, as the Swedish company looks to tap into users who fancy a design change to other options on the market.

We’re still waiting for details on a confirmed release date, but Earin has said that it'll be in first quarter of this year. The earbuds will land at $199 / £146 / AU$257: pricing that takes aim at the Airpods and Airpods Pro, as it sits somewhere in the middle of Apple’s ever-popular true wireless range.

True wireless earbuds are the industry’s sweetheart, currently: Samsung Galaxy Buds and the OnePlus Buds, are just two examples of true wireless models vying for all audiophiles' custom. T3's best true wireless earbuds roundup will help guide your hand here, simplifying the complex buying options across the true wireless range.

Earin burst onto the scene in 2014 with its cylindrical earbuds that surgically narrowed at the tip to stay in your ear; of course, things have come a long way since then, and the company is now on its third-generation of earbuds.

Eschewing the famous stem that is to be found on all Apple Airpods, Earin's A-3 model doesn't encroach on the earlobes, favouring compactness over bulk. The A-3s also offer some potent specs to boot: diminutive though they might be, they pack 14.3mm speakers, and promise to deliver superior audio, alongside fuller bass than its predecessors. It’s open-design, in-ear true wireless earphone accommodates natural ambience and sound awareness.

A unique feature of Earin’s new buds is the ability to wear either one in any ear: your outer ear perfectly houses the buds, which means they don’t have a specific left or right fit, as they don't protrude into the inner ear. It’s a clever little design feature; once in position, the A-3s then auto-assign the left and right earbud.

Earin claims up to five-hours playtime, and 30 hours with the charging case. What's more, the earbuds go from zero to fully charged in 1.5 hours with the charging case. It boasts Bluetooth 5.0, and claims up to 75 metres operating distance, caveated by environment, and any obstructive objects. An impressive claim, if it holds to be true.

While the smaller design might not be for everyone, here at T3 we love to see brands pushing against the status-quo, and think the A-3s could be a less expensive option to the Airpods, delivering both sound and style.