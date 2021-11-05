AndaSeat's Black Friday gaming chair deals are insane with up to 60% off

When it comes to Black Friday gaming chair deals, it can be tough to find an offer worthy of your hard earned cash. Yes, some gaming chairs get a decent discount but are they really worthy of the Black Friday deal title? Thanks to AndaSeat, now they are.

Producing some of the best gaming chairs around, AndaSeat is offering some pretty incredible discounts on their line up of gaming chairs including the Dark Demon Premium, T-Pro II and even their Jungle Series. With some getting as much as 50% taken off their price tag, these are the Black Friday gaming chair deals you'll want to check out right now.

We've included all of AndaSeat's best Black Friday gaming chair deals below, but you can head on over to the Anda Seat website today to save up to 71% on select models. They're even running a special event that can save you even more if you're lucky!

AndaSeat Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

With some gaming chairs receiving upwards of $500 off, including their popular line up of Marvel Series gaming chairs, AndaSeat is a must-see for those in the market. Even their special limited editions are getting discounts, so if there's a certain chair you've been hoping to grab on sale it just might be there. You'll find the best offers below!

Image Marvel Spider-Man Edition Gaming Chair: was $859.99, now at $349.99 | Savings: $510 (60%)

One of AndaSeat's most popular (and most expensive) chairs, the Spider-Man Edition is getting a massive 60% discount right now. View Deal

Image Dark Demon Premium Gaming Chair: was $429.99, now at $219.99 | Savings: $210 (48%)

AndaSeat's best seller is getting a solid 48% price drop ahead of Black Friday. An excellent option for gamers of all ages and sizes. View Deal

Image T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair: was $549.99, now at $349.99 | Savings: $200 (36%)

A great mixture of comfort and support, the T-Pro 2 Series features linen fabric construction for a more breathable gaming chair. At $200 off, this one is hard to pass up. View Deal

Image Jungle Series Premium Gaming Chair: was $349.99, now at $220.99 | Savings: $129 (36%)

A solid all-around gaming chair, the Jungle Series offers a more affordable option when it comes to AndaSeat. Thanks to a 36% price drop, it's an even better choice for those looking to save this Black Friday. View Deal

How to choose the best gaming chair for you

When buying a gaming chair, look out for the differing levels of comfort and support included with each model, like the ability to make adjustments to height, arm rests, and the way the chair reclines too. Detachable cushions are a bonus as well, for that extra layer of comfort.

You should also find out what discipline or gaming genre the chair might have been tailored for, if any – some of the best gaming chairs on the market have been designed with racing or flight simulations in mind, for example, though there are plenty of general, all-round gaming chairs available too.

Naturally, you should also consider the look and style you're going for when choosing one the best gaming chairs currently available in 2021. Everyone's tastes differ a little in this department.

Fortunately, most gaming chairs are suitably stylish and tend to resemble leather-clad racing car seats, but you'll obviously want to pick a style that goes the best with your gaming room decor, as well as a colour that won't annoy you or your partner hours into your latest gaming marathon.

After all, picking out a top-quality gaming chair can make a big difference to your gaming performance, just like your choice of monitor and input devices. Don't make your buying decision lightly, or you could end up with a seat that lets you down in a key area, affecting your comfort or gaming ability.

Remember that different gaming chairs can lean towards one specific genre of game, such as seats that work best in multiplayer FPS like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or others that are perfect for MOBAs like DOTA 2 or League of Legends. And that's saying nothing of dedicated gaming chairs for racing sims.

Getting the best gaming chair for PC or console means getting a better chance of hitting those enemy targets or those high scores you've been chasing, and that makes it a no-brainer to take some time picking out the absolute best gaming chair for you.

