Amazon’s new Halo View brings a big missing feature to the fitness band

Amazon has revealed expansions to its Halo fitness bands with new services and a new Halo View fitness tracker watch. The new smartwatch features an AMOLED colour display with haptic feedback (something missing from the original Halo band), as well as access to its new services: Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition.

The new Halo View device is designed to connect wearers to Halo health metrics, helping to keep motivation high throughout the day. It also offers access to activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, text and move notifications with more planned. Available in three colours - Active Black, Sage Green, and Lavender dream - Halo View will run for up to seven days of battery life.

Also during Amazon's annual fall hardware presentation (an invite-only digital event that T3 attended), it debuted Halo Fitness. This new workout service is said to feature hundreds of exclusive workouts across cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, and mobility classes, with new content rolling out regularly.

We also got our first look at Halo Nutrition, another new service that will help support Halo members in building healthy eating habits. A core part of this will be personalised, time-saving tools to discover recipes or plan out a week of healthful eating. It can be customised for allergies and certain dietary requirements, while containing a library of over 500 recipes from partners including WW, Lifesum, and Whole Foods Market.

"Customers tell us Halo is having a meaningful impact on their lives, offering important insights and tools they need to meet their health goals... These new additions are a significant step forward in our mission to offer a great value service that’s always getting better, and enable customers to better understand their health," said Amazon Halo vice president Melissa Cha.

Halo View arrives bundled with one year of Halo membership at $79.99 / £59.99 approx. / AU$110.99 approx. and is scheduled to start shipping before the end of the year. Halo Fitness will begin rolling out to the Halo app later this year, with personalised fitness metrics coming in 2021.

Meanwhile, Halo Nutrition will be available in January 2022. Both Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition are included as part of the Halo membership. No details on whether the device will be made available outside the US were announced.