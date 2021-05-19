Amazon takes $60 off the Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of the Memorial Day sales weekend

We're officially underway with May and there looks to be plenty of early Memorial Day deals before the holiday weekend. Amazon seems to have a solid amount of offers happening right now, and this deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 is a must-see.

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for a limited time, running deals that takes $50 off one the most popular smartwatches available today.

Starting at $339.99, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals offer one of the best Apple Watch smartwatches to be released at a very attractive price point.

Now at the second lowest price since Black Friday, this is by far the best price on Apple's latest smartwatch. If you're hoping to find the best price on an Apple Watch Series 6, this is the best you'll find until later this year!

Launched in September 2020, the Series 6 is the current flagship of the Apple Watch line. It offers an always-on retina display, a great range of health sensors and an excellent range of apps.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, and a choice of aluminum, stainless steel and titanium cases. There is also a wide range of band colors and styles on offer to suit your mood and style.

Amazon's sale includes a number of colors and the deals start at $349.99, which is the lowest price we've seen the Apple Watch Series 6 to date. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model on sale for $449.

