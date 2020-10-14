Amazon Prime Ninja Air Fryer deal blows Instant Pot out of the water!

Definitely among the best Prime Day deals is this Ninja AF100UK air fryer. If you like eating chips every day, but want to be healthy, get stuck in now, because this is a Prime Day Lightning Deal, and it won't last long. Just like those chips.

• Buy Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer for £80 – was £120. Save £40 at Amazon (20% claimed at time of publication)

One of the best air fryers you can buy, this Ninja has a 3.8 litre capacity but is, by air fryer standards, pretty compact and almost stylish. It's part of the avalanche of 'one-pot' cooking devices that have become massively successful in the wake of Instant Pot, Crockpot and the rest.

You can read our in-depth Ninja AF100UK air fryer review if you want to know more.

Already well on its way to selling out, this air fryer has four cooking modes. There's air fry, obviously, roast, as well as a handy reheat function and a perhaps not-quite-so-handy 'dehydrate' function. For making prunes out of plums perhaps. This is a lightning deal so when it's gone, it's gone. The price is £20 less than what Amazon was selling this air fryer before the deal kicked in and £40 off RRP.View Deal

If you don't know, air fryers use a heated chamber and a fan to blow very small amounts of fat around – no more than a teaspoonful. This coats and cooks your food in a way that tastes similar to frying, but without all the fat, cholesterol, heart disease, etc. You can also use them as small ovens or casseroles as well as, in this case, a dehydrator.

We gave the Ninja AF100UK a four-star rating and praised its ceramic-coated cooking basket with pull-out insert, its precise controls and clean styling.

