Amazon Prime Day: we say 'top of the morning' to these Irish Whiskey deals

The most famous Irish whiskey brand doesn't need introduction. Founded in 1780, Jameson was one of the six main Irish Whiskeys, now produced in County Cork. Jameson is one of the most recognisable whiskey brands and also the best selling Irish Whiskey in the world. In 2018, it sold 7.3 million cases in 130 countries worldwide. Although it is most known for its Jameson Original Blend with the iconic green bottle, it comes in nearly 20 varieties, one of which you can buy for a discounted price this Amazon Prime Day.

If you are anything like me then you probably can't wait for the 5th season of Peaky Blinders to air. To make the wait a bit more bearable, why not get the Peaky Blinder Whiskey set that comes with a Gasby-style cap too. No razor blade included though, probably for the best.

The other two Irish Whiskey deals are not too shabby either, Conor McGregor's Proper No Twelve being discounted for 30 per cent, no less. Not a bad deal for a beautiful whiskey if you ask me.

Intense sherry pot still notes on the nose and delicate fruity taste with toasted wood & chocolate undertones.

Not like your average whiskey gift set with the tiny samples, the Peaky Blinders Whiskey Gift set comes with a 70cl triple-distilled bottle of Irish Whiskey and a Gasby-style flat cap.

Aged a minimum of 3 years in bourbon casks, this whiskey has hints of vanilla, sweet like honey with toasted wood undertones.

The Paddy Irish Whiskey is a blend of all 3 Irish styles of whiskeys. Floral and fruity on the nose with a hint of grain, releasing flavours of toffee, vanilla and sweet spice. Produced is Cork, the same county as Jameson.

