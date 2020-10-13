Amazon Prime Day Panda memory foam pillow deal: 35% off our #1 pillow

Amazon Prime Day is an amazing time to pick up a bargain mattress. But if your wallet won't stretch to that, we've spotted some awesome pillow deals that could transform your sleep for a fraction of the price. Our pick of the bunch? 35% off the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow. We ranked this right at the top of our best pillow guide, and gave it a 2020 T3 Award, too.

Memory foam is now a key feature in today's best mattresses, and pillow makers are starting to cotton on to its benefits, too. Lay your head on the Panda memory foam pillow and in seconds it melds to your head shape to provide an extremely comfortable and supportive sleep surface.

Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow | Was £44.95 | Now £29 | Save £16

This pillow from Panda uses three layers of memory foam to cradle your head and neck while you snooze. As well as being extremely supportive and comfy, this pillow comes with an easy to clean, removable bamboo fabric case that is remarkably cool to the skin. At full price it's a little expensive, but with this Amazon Prime deal it's a proper bargain.

Not sold on the Panda pillow? Here's an alternative...

Emma memory foam pillow | Was £45 | Now £30.15 | Save £14.85

The Emma memory foam pillow is designed for maximum air circulation. It's engineered with 3 layers of foam: pressure relieving and adaptive viscoelastic foam, a soft airgocell layer, and a cold foam layer. You can also adjust the height to your exact preference. If you're an Emma fan, you might also want to check out these Emma Prime Day deals. View Deal

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free trial now (you can always cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).

