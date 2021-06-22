Amazon Prime Day ends today! Don't miss out on 50% off the Fire TV Stick 4K

Day 2 of Amazon's biggest sale of the year is in full swing and the rush to grab the best Prime Day deals before they're gone is now in overdrive. With just over 14 hours to go, now's the time to start moving those items from your shopping cart to the checkout lane.

Not just because Prime Day is almost over however, but because of another issue that many shoppers are dealing with today – the last minute second guessing. Should I really buy that new laptop? Do I really need a new pair of shoes even though they're 35% off?

Fire TV Stick 4K: Now: $24.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $25 (50%)

Yesterday, I wrote up a piece on why why I recently bought the Fire TV Stick 4K. While the cost alone should be enough to convince anyone on the fence, there's another big reason why you should take the plunge and go for it: it's your last chance! The Fire TV Stick 4K is currently at it's lowest price right now but that won't be the case for long.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K w/ Dolby Vision & Atmos Support

Now: $24.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $25 (50%)

If streaming is your thing, then the Fire TV Stick 4K is an absolute must – especially considering it's 50% off and only $25. It's the cheapest 4K streaming device right now that supports both Dolby Atmos and Vision, and is one of the easiest ways to watch your favorite apps without having a Smart TV.View Deal

With Prime Day ending later today, many shoppers are going to be pulling the trigger on what I like to call their "basket buys". These are the items you throw into your shopping cart while your browsing, but aren't quite sure if you'll buy or not. Well, we can tell you right now the Fire TV Stick 4K is sitting in a lot of baskets right now and with this deal ending soon we can almost guarantee it'll be out of stock by the end of the day.

So, if you're on the fence about this thing and don't want to spend $50 for it you'll want to buy it now. It's a sure thing we won't see this low of a price again for some time, and if this last year is anything to go by it won't be this cheap Fire TV 4K deal won't be back until Prime Day 2022.

What does Fire TV Stick 4K do?

Amazon's latest streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K, offers viewers access to hundreds of thousands of TV episodes, movies and more. The idea is provide a quick and easy way to access your favorite streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more all in one place.

This version is essentially a USB stick paired with a remote, so all you need to do is plug into a USB port (either on your TV or anything other display), turn it on and you're ready to go. You'll of course need to login to your streaming accounts as you use them, but once you're all set you just need to switch to the input your Fire TV Stick 4K is plugged into and you're good to go!

Is there a monthly fee for Fire Sticks?

There are no service or subscription fees needed for using the device, only the subscription fees for your streaming services. The Fire TV Stick 4K is a one time purchase that can be used anytime and anywhere, all you need is your favorite streaming services and you're all set.

Is it worth getting a 4K Fire Stick?

If you're concerned about not having a 4K display to take advantage of UHD content, this is an understandable question. However, even though this is Amazon's 4K version of their Fire TV Stick, you do not need a 4K display to use it. This just provides the ability and access to 4K content.

Viewers can still access 1080p content without issue, and can view their favorite movies or TV shows without noticing a difference.

Amazon Prime Day alternatives

Prime Day has become a day of deals and steals across hundreds of retailers. What was once an Amazon-only event is now a net-wide race for the best deals and offers of the weekend. Thankfully, we've got you covered with guides to some of the best Prime Day sale alternatives happening right now!

Best Buy Prime Day Sale 2021 – deals on electronics and tech sitewide

Walmart Prime Day Sale 2021 – discounts across all categories

More Prime Day deals to check out