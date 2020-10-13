Amazon Prime Day deal: 25% off Celestron Astromaster Newtonian telescopes, today only

Stargazing is enjoying a boom in popularity right now, and if you want to try it out, this is the offer for you: for today only, there's 25% off Celestron AstroMaster Newtonian telescopes – one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen. This is an excellent way to pick up one of the very best telescopes for beginners at a very affordable price.

There are two reflector telescope models in the deal: the Celestron SkyMaster 114EQ Newtonian telescope and the 130EQ Newtonian telescope. Both are excellent options for beginners to stargazing, and are extremely well reviewed. They include fully-coated glass optics and come with an adjustable tripod and astronomy software package to get you started in style.

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian telescope | 25% off at Amazon

This powerful reflector telescope is sturdy and lightweight, with fully-coated glass optics, two eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope and an adjustable tripod for precision pointing. It's an excellent choice for beginners, from a leading brand. This deal is also available on the AstroMaster 114EQ Newtonian telescope. View Deal

This offer is only available to Amazon Prime members. Sign up for a free trial below:

The Celestron AstroMaster range are powerful reflector telescopes that pack plenty of features that make them an excellent choice for those getting into astronomy. Both are powered by a high-quality glass optic objective lens (130mm or 114mm, depending which model you go for), with two slow-motion control knobs you can use to make precise adjustments.

AstroMasters boast lightweight frames and come with a tripod for accurate pointing, and assembly is simple, with no tools required. You can also download one of the top-rated astronomy programmes, to help walk you though off your stargazing journey.

Based in California, Celestron is the world's #1 telescope brand, and also makes some of the very best binoculars around. With these, you get a two-year warranty and technical support from the brand's US-based team of experts.

Visiting from outside the US? Check out the best prices in your region using the widget below.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales