Amazon is taking $70 off the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds this weekend

A student discount that won't be around for long

(Image credit: Apple)
Troy Fleming
By
published

Amazon is taking $70 off the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds with MagSafe case, offering the best and cheapest price at the moment on some of the best earbuds available.

Offering the Apple AirPods Pro for just $174 (opens in new tab), Amazon has these excellent pair of earbuds at the cheapest price right now. While there are a few other retailers out there with discounts on what we ranked as some of the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) to date.

We rated Apple's AirPod Pro (opens in new tab) earbuds a solid 5 star rating, and for good reason. These earbuds offer a premium experience at their full listing price, but drop them down to just $180 and you've got the perfect pair of earbuds at an incredible value. 

Our very own Matthew Bolton had this to say about them: 

"Apple AirPods Pro are excellent wireless earbuds for iPhone owners. They sound great, the noise cancellation is strong, and the secure yet comfortable fit means they work very well for exercise too. They might be beaten in certain areas by newer buds, but they're an excellent package, especially with money off."

Personally, I am more of a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (opens in new tab) fan myself but having had the chance to give the AirPods Pro earbuds a shot, they're an absolute beast of a pair of earbuds that do well with everyday use, exercise, and more.

If you're an Apple fan, however, this is the best price you'll find on the AirPods Pro earbuds right now. Grab them before this deal ends this weekend!

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

