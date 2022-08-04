Amazon is taking $70 off the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds this weekend

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon is taking $70 off the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds with MagSafe case, offering the best and cheapest price at the moment on some of the best earbuds available.

Offering the Apple AirPods Pro for just $174 (opens in new tab), Amazon has these excellent pair of earbuds at the cheapest price right now. While there are a few other retailers out there with discounts on what we ranked as some of the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) to date.

We rated Apple's AirPod Pro (opens in new tab) earbuds a solid 5 star rating, and for good reason. These earbuds offer a premium experience at their full listing price, but drop them down to just $180 and you've got the perfect pair of earbuds at an incredible value.

Our very own Matthew Bolton had this to say about them:

"Apple AirPods Pro are excellent wireless earbuds for iPhone owners. They sound great, the noise cancellation is strong, and the secure yet comfortable fit means they work very well for exercise too. They might be beaten in certain areas by newer buds, but they're an excellent package, especially with money off."

Personally, I am more of a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (opens in new tab) fan myself but having had the chance to give the AirPods Pro earbuds a shot, they're an absolute beast of a pair of earbuds that do well with everyday use, exercise, and more.

If you're an Apple fan, however, this is the best price you'll find on the AirPods Pro earbuds right now. Grab them before this deal ends this weekend!

