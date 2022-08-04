Stranger Things 5 gets first update – here's the predicted Netflix release date

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stranger Things 4 might have just finished rolling out but work is already underway on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show.

The first update on the sci-fi coming-of-age horror drama series was provided by the official Stranger Things writer's team (via Twitter (opens in new tab)), where the account simply posted an image of a blank whiteboard featuring a mockup of the Stranger Things 5 logo. While not the biggest of developments by any stretch of the imagination, fans will be pleased to know that the last series for the families of Hawkins is progressing nicely.

Netflix has yet to provide an official release date for Stranger Things 5, however, looking at its history would suggest that a release in 2024 seems most viable. It took two years for Stranger Things 3 to premiere and due to the pandemic, just under three years for Stranger Things 4 to debut. That's why 2024 seems the most viable, along with comments made by one of the cast members.

Check out the message from the Stanger Things' writers team below:

Day 1 pic.twitter.com/9m44RkJnc3August 2, 2022 See more

“I think we’ll [shoot] next year," David Harbour (who plays Hopper) told GQ in July 2022. "They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year. But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."

The full release dates for all previous seasons of Strangers Things can be found below:

Strangers Things – July 15th, 2016

Stranger Things 2 – October 27th, 2017

Stranger Things 3 – July 4th, 2019

Stranger Things 4 – May 27th, 2022 / July 1st, 2022

The good news is that Stranger Things was officially renewed in February 2022 with the Duffer Brothers teasing what's to come:

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."

(Image credit: Netflix)

More recently, the Duffer Brothers came under fire for going back to earlier seasons of Stranger Things to make edits like Star Wars, however, this was proven not true after speculation started from a TikTok account of all things. What a world.

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine. All four seasons of the show are available to watch on Netflix now.