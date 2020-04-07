Get Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Alexa for just £19.99 in this in this Prime Day-beating streaming deal

If you have an older smart TV, it's not guaranteed to get updates that include the latest streaming services (or improvements to the ones you get already). Your TV might also start to feel slow when you're trying to navigate apps.

A new streaming stick can fix all that, and Amazon has made its Fire TV Sticks dirt cheap right now, which we're all grateful for in this time of desperate home entertainment need.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K have both had their prices slashed to the kind of level you normally only see on Prime Day.

• Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick | Was £39.99 | Now £19.99 at Amazon UK

• Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was £49.99 | Now £29.99 at Amazon UK

Both of these devices offer an intuitive interface for browsing a huge selection of essential apps, from Netflix to Disney+ to iPlayer to ITV Player to Apple TV to (unsurprisingly) Amazon Prime Video.

You can use the included remote to find what you want, but the remote also has a microphone built in for Alexa control, so you can request what you want to watch just by asking (and can also control your lights and other smart home gear).

The cheaper stick supports Full HD video only, but the 4K version supports Ultra HD and all kinds of HDR, so is a great pairing with even higher-end TVs, despite being such a bargain.

