Amazfit GTS and GTR 2e set to offer Fitbit experience for less

More exciting news landing from this year’s all-digital CES: Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, has unveiled the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches.

Although the devices have been available in China for a while, customers in the US and Europe will now be able to get their hands on the shiny new timepieces.

Amazfit has been very busy in the wearables market, launching the GTS 2 and GTR 2, GTS 2 Mini, and now the GTS, and GTR 2e. The question is: where do these new models fit in the range?



The Amazfit GTS 2e, and GTR 2e land at $139.99 / £119.99 / AU$209. They're both available now from the Amazfit website and Amazon. They will also land in Argos for UK users.

Both new models sacrifice small hardware gains made by the GTR and GTS 2 models, albeit for a much longer battery life and lower cost. Reportedly, you will now get 24 days on a single charge with the GTR 2e using basic functionality, eclipsing the 14 days usage that the GTR 2 provided.

But the watches don’t skimp on looks, and are characteristically stylish of the Amazfit brand: what they forfeit in the way of curvature to more expensive models, is offset by the overall look of both watches, and is visually insignificant. Dubbed as an essential-all-in-one, the backing material is plastic, and the aluminum alloy used is practical, while appearing less premium to the GTS 2.

Functionality is the basic premise on which all good technology is based, and Amazfit has produced something special. We’re a big fan of the borderless, edge-to-edge design; these clean aesthetics look great on smartwatches, and if you're vying for a new device to upgrade your watch game, head on over to T3's best smartwatch guide to see the cream of the crop in the wearables market.

Both watches promise to be scratch resistant due to ‘vacuum coating’. It’s a big part of the wearables game, as this technology is more prone to the scrapes and bangs of everyday usage. We think they look like a great mid-tier watch that will satisfy new users who're trying to decide what smartwatch to go for in a saturated market.

Source: Notebook Check