AirPods Pro hit an all-time low at Walmart this Black Friday

Listen up, audiophiles: this is the lowest price we've seen for Apple's Airpods Pro headphones. At $159.99, this Black Friday deal isn't going to hang around, so get in there.

Although there is a lot of stiff competition out there for that precious space inside your ears, we still think that the AirPod Pros are a top pick. Why? Because they sound great, with a well-balanced sound that offers excellent bass and sharp, clear highs.

They don't just sound good: they fit well into the ear and stay there, even if you are exercising or otherwise jumping around the place. As our review put it, "if you want true wireless earbuds with great sound that deliver the slickest possible experience on your iPhone, AirPods Pro are a slam dunk."

