AirPods Max Black Friday deal now $120 off at Amazon

For true audiophiles, Apple's AirPods Max provide the best listening experience in the range. The over-ear headphones feature active noise canceling, spatial audio with Dolby Atmos compatibility and a dynamic driver and adaptive EQ for high fidelity sound.

A single charge will give you up to 20 hours of playback and they pair using Bluetooth for easy connection to your phone or computer. Unlike the in-ear AirPods, these also come in a choice of colors. You can choose from five options, from space gray and silver to pink, blue or green.

As part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can pick up all (apart from the space gray) models with a 22% discount. That's nearly $120 off the list price.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $429.98 at Amazon Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $429.98 at Amazon

Apple's flagship AirPods are 22% ($119.02) off right now at Amazon. If you've been holding off buying, now is the time.