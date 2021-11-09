AirPods Max Black Friday deal now $120 off at Amazon

The AirPods Max are down to their lowest price at Amazon in this Black Friday deal

AirPods Max Black Friday deal at Amazon
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

For true audiophiles, Apple's AirPods Max provide the best listening experience in the range. The over-ear headphones feature active noise canceling, spatial audio with Dolby Atmos compatibility and a dynamic driver and adaptive EQ for high fidelity sound. 

A single charge will give you up to 20 hours of playback and they pair using Bluetooth for easy connection to your phone or computer. Unlike the in-ear AirPods, these also come in a choice of colors. You can choose from five options, from space gray and silver to pink, blue or green. 

As part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can pick up all (apart from the space gray) models with a 22% discount. That's nearly $120 off the list price. 

Apple AirPods Max:  was $549, now $429.98 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $429.98 at Amazon
Apple's flagship AirPods are 22% ($119.02) off right now at Amazon. If you've been holding off buying, now is the time.

View Deal
Get T3 magazine for under £3/$3 per issue – the perfect gift!

Get T3 magazine for under £3/$3 per issue – the perfect gift!
Want the world's most essential tech and lifestyle upgrade advice delivered right to you? T3 magazine is filled with reviews of the hottest new gadgets, as well as incredible technology you've never heard of, but you need to know. It's the perfect gift, whether that's for someone else or just for yourself… choose digital, print, or get both in one bargain bundle!

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals Audio
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.