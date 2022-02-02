6 fun Xbox Game Pass games to play now before they go in two weeks

Xbox Game Pass will soon be out of Control – and The Falconer, and Project Winter, and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and more. That's because all good things must come to an end, and that includes free titles' time on Game Pass. In order to make way for new titles, some existing games have to go. I guess I'll never get to the end of bizarre, supernatural shooter Control after all.

The games going away on 15 February are:

Control

Code Vein

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

The Medium

Project Winter

The Falconeer

Don't worry, though. Good things are coming too.

New games are on their way

As we reported previously, some great new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2022 including Dreamscaper 3, Besiege Console and Edge of Eternity. And while Control may be going, there are still plenty of great first-person shooters on game pass, some of which have their own supernatural elements. While it's always a little disappointing to see favourites move on from the free game pass selection, you never know which is going to be your new favourite game – although if Microsoft could hang on to Hades until, ooh, about 2025 I might actually get to complete it before it goes.