We love Cyber Monday fitness deals. They are even better than the offers we saw on Black Friday: there is more stuff to choose from and some of the deals are truly out of this world. Below we collected the fittest Cyber Monday offers from all major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Of all the retailers we checked, Best Buy seems to have the – ummm – best deals on, followed by Amazon and the rest of the lot. That said, there are hidden gems to be found at every retailer, some of which we have listed below.

Check out our best Cyber Monday deals roundup where you'll find more than just fitness deals. For more fitness deals, have a look at our best Bowflex deals, best Fitbit deals and best Garmin deals roundups.

10 best Cyber Monday fitness deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy right now

Weider Select-a-Weight 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set and Storage Tray (Pair): was $659.99, now $289.99 at Walmart Weider Select-a-Weight 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set and Storage Tray (Pair): was $659.99, now $289.99 at Walmart

Weider's heavy adjustable dumbbell set is for those who're after serious gains at home. This 50 Lb. set can not only help you build huge arms, shoulders and pecs but also help improve leg definition and core strength. Save $370 at Walmart today!

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: was $399.99, now $299.99 at Best Buy Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: was $399.99, now $299.99 at Best Buy

Included in the price is a 1-year JRNY membership. JRNY is Bowflex's own workout app, similar to the workout libraries found in the Peloton and iFit apps. Save $100 today!

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: was $179.99, now $119.99 at Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: was $179.99, now $119.99 at Amazon

This bad boy also comes with a 1-year JRNY App membership and now is dirt cheap! Build functional muscle easier wit the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell.

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar: was $599.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar: was $599.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy

Bowflex took a leap of faith with the SelectTech 2080 but it paid off as this is one of the best barbells for home workouts. The adjustable nature of the 2080 is truly one of a kind and enables people to do both high-intensity workouts and strength training too.

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: was $1,799, now $899.99 at Best Buy Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: was $1,799, now $899.99 at Best Buy

Even before Cyber Monday, the BXT6 Treadmill was one of the most affordable Bowflex models. It features a calorie-focused Burn Rate display and connects with the JRNY App, to which you also get access thanks to the 1-year app subscription included in the price of the treadmill. Now half price!

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 (Grey): was $299.99, now $249.99 at Best Buy Hyperice Hypervolt 2 (Grey): was $299.99, now $249.99 at Best Buy

The Hypervolt 2 is the original Hypervolt on steroids. It connects to the Hyperice App via Bluetooth where you'll find dedicated warm-up and recovery plans. Battery life up to three hours; that's three hours of massaging time! Save $50 at Best Buy.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmills: was $649, now $454.30 at Amazon NordicTrack T Series Treadmills: was $649, now $454.30 at Amazon

This excellent treadmill from NordicTrack has a space-saving folding design and is capable of producing inclines up to 10%. Equipped with self-cooling technology, the SMART-Response motor is designed to support all types of cardio training, from HIIT workouts to endurance runs. Now just under $200 off!

CAP Barbell 150 LB Dumbbell Set with Rack: was $449.99, now $374.88 at Amazon CAP Barbell 150 LB Dumbbell Set with Rack: was $449.99, now $374.88 at Amazon

This CAP Barbell set includes a pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound, and 25-pound rubber hex dumbbells with a 2-tier dumbbell rack to store the weights. This is not the heaviest set but this weight range is great for toning, HIIT workouts and more! Now $75.11 cheaper at Amazon on Cyber Monday.

Weider XRS 50 Home Gym with 112 Lb. Vinyl Weight Stack: was $299, now $229.99 at Walmart Weider XRS 50 Home Gym with 112 Lb. Vinyl Weight Stack: was $299, now $229.99 at Walmart

The high and low pulley systems power up to 280 pounds of resistance. Manufactured with durable construction and sewn vinyl seats, the Weider XRS 50 home gym system will help you build colossal muscles at home!