Windows 10 vs Windows 7 vs Windows 8.1

Windows 10 Search

Windows 7's search tools are found on the Start menu or when browsing your files or folders. Windows 8 introduced the Search charm – a one-size-fits-all search dialogue covering both your PC and the web. Windows 10 embeds search into the Taskbar, and includes Cortana as part of the deal. You can switch off Cortana or focus simply on searching – again, you get to search your computer as well as the wider web for information. Click 'My Stuff' to perform an advanced search from here, or 'The Web' to enter your search terms into your browser's default search engine. You can also continue to search files as part of File Explorer.