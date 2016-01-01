10 best games to look out for in 2016

Previous Next 1/12

Introduction

2015 was a landmark year in gaming and the next twelve months have got a whole lot to live up to. But there are a host of titles coming out in 2016 which are sure to deliver the sort of experiences we've all been desperate for.

While most of the big properties of 2016 are going to be multi-platform releases, Sony has upped its own exclusives game, bringing out huge titles like Uncharted 4 and the Last Guardian as total PlayStation 4 exclusives. It's also got a console exclusive with No Man's Sky. Microsoft still has its fingers stuck firmly in the exclusive pie though, with Max Payne devs, Remedy, releasing the Xbox One-only Quantum Break this year.

The PC has its own jealously guarded treasures too. As well as joining the PS4 in thumbing its nose at the Xbox with Street Fighter V and No Man's Sky, it's also got the compulsive next installment of the XCOM saga and the super-exciting Star Citizen all to itself.

So, whether it's classic franchises rebooted for a new audience, massive sequels or brand new IPs, there will be something for everyone.