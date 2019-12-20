The best iPad: every iPad Apple currently sells, ranked

Apple makes more iPads than you might think – all of them very appealing buys – and picking out the best iPad for you can take some time. You've got five models to choose from, including the smaller iPad Mini and the premium iPad Pro, and we've put together this guide to help you make your choice.

Working out which model you need can be tricky, but we've combed through the entire iPad range (iPad Air, 10.2-inch iPad and all) to highlight all the similarities and differences between the various models. With this guide to hand you can make sure you aren't spending money on features and specs you don't actually need.

How to choose the right iPad for you

Every iPad is a balance between portability, performance, and price – you need to decide which of those are most important to you. Are you buying to a budget? Do you need to do video editing on the go? Do you need something you can squash into a backpack?

Remember that all of these iPads run the same iPadOS 13 software, with all the extra bells and whistles on top of iOS for working on a larger screen. That means the same apps and the same functions no matter which iPad you end up buying, from the cheapest to the most expensive.

The differences then come down to the size and resolution of the display, the power under the hood, and the accessories – all these iPads work with an Apple Pencil, for example, but not the same Apple Pencil (some work with the first-gen, and some the second-gen).

11-inch iPad Pro 2018

1. 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) The best of the iPads Specifications Weight: 468g Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm OS: iPadOS 13 Screen size: 11 inches Resolution: 1668 x 2388 pixels CPU: Apple A12X Bionic RAM: 4GB or 6GB Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Battery: 7812mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Incredible speed and performance + Redesigned form factor Reasons to avoid - Costs a lot of money

Want the very best iPad that money can buy? We reckon the 11-inch iPad Pro, refreshed and launched in 2018, is it. There's so much to like here, from the gorgeous 2,388 x 1,668 pixel resolution display, to the A12X Bionic chip and the outstanding speed it brings with it.

All the bells and whistles are thrown in, including upgraded audio, ProMotion and True Tone (for variable refresh rate and screen colour temperature respectively), and a rear 12MP camera with stabilisation. The latest iPadOS 13 software is on board as well, of course.

We also like the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio accessories, improved for the 2018 iPad Pro refresh. So what's the downside? Well, it costs an awful lot of money – especially when you consider the basic iPad (see below) has a lot of the same functions and features.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018

2. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) The best iPad for power users Specifications Weight: 631g Dimensions: 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9mm OS: iPadOS 13 Screen size: 12.9 inches Resolution: 2048 x 2732 pixels CPU: Apple A12X Bionic RAM: 4GB or 6GB Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Battery: 9720mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + The most iPad you can get + Very fast, very well designed Reasons to avoid - The most expensive iPad

How can the ultimate in iPads be number two in our list? Simply because we think the 12.9-inch screen size is too much for most people – if you're using your iPad Pro on the couch or with one hand, then we reckon the 11-inch form factor is going to suit you better.

There's also the price to consider: this is even more expensive than the 11-inch model. Ramp up the specs to the max in terms of storage and cellular connectivity, and you're paying an eye-watering amount of cash for what is still just a tablet at the end of the day.

All that said, if you have the budget and you want to get the fastest, best designed, biggest iPad out there then this is it. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro runs a 2,732 x 2,048 pixel resolution display, with more RAM than the 11-inch model, and the same A12X Bionic processor.

10.2-inch iPad 2019 (Image credit: Apple)

3. 10.2-inch iPad (2018) The best iPad for most people Specifications Weight: 483g Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5mm OS: iPadOS 13 Screen size: 10.2 inches Resolution: 1620 x 2160 pixels CPU: Apple A10 Fusion RAM: 2GB/3GB Storage: 32GB/128GB Rear camera: 8MP f/2.4 Front camera: 1.2MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Now with Apple Pencil support Reasons to avoid - Uses the older Touch ID tech

The entry level 10.2-inch iPad remains a fantastic deal for just about everyone: it's stylish, it's speedy, and it will cost you far less than the iPad Pros we've mentioned above. The question is, why would you spend any more?

There's (first-gen) Apple Pencil support here now and a Smart Keyboard made by Apple, which means you can very easily turn this into a creative workstation or a portable computer on the go. Meanwhile, the bump from 9.7 inches doesn't sound like much, but extra screen space is always welcome.

iPadOS now stands on its own, separate from iOS, as a very capable mobile operating system, with some very useful multitasking features to help you get more done, more quickly. Sure, the bezels are still a little bit thick, but we still love the 10.2-inch iPad.

7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019

4. 7.9-inch iPad Mini (2019) The best iPad for a compact form factor Specifications Weight: 300.5g Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm OS: iPadOS 13 Screen size: 7.9 inches Resolution: 1536 x 2048 pixels CPU: Apple A12 Bionic RAM: 3GB (unconfirmed) Storage: 64GB/256GB Battery: 5124mAh Rear camera: 8MP f/2.4 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + The most portable iPad available + Works with first-gen Apple Pencil Reasons to avoid - Still uses the old Touch ID

Welcome back then to the iPad Mini – this is technically the iPad Mini 5, though Apple is just calling it the iPad Mini, and it doesn't look much different to the iPad Mini 4 that first went on sale in 2015, with the same 7.9-inch and a design incorporating Touch ID.

New this time around is a processor upgrade to the Apple A12 Bionic chip, as well as support for the Apple Pencil (though only the first-gen version). If a bigger iPad is just too big for you, then the iPad Mini might just be the compact slate you're looking for.

That size really is the main reason for buying this – it's actually more expensive than the entry-level iPad, which is why it's a bit lower in our list. You're paying for a more compact form factor, with less of a weight in your bag and a smaller size for carrying it around.

10.5-inch iPad Air 2019

5. 10.5-inch iPad Air (2019) The most powerful iPad tablet... with an older design Specifications Weight: 456 g Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm OS: iPadOS 13 Screen size: 10.5 inches Resolution: 1668 x 2224 pixels CPU: Apple A12 Bionic RAM: 3GB (unconfirmed) Storage: 64GB/256GB Battery: TBC Rear camera: 8MP f/2.4 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Powerful A12 Bionic processor + Now with Apple Pencil support Reasons to avoid - Design is now looking dated

You can think of this as either the third-gen iPad Air or the successor to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro that made its debut in 2017 – it's sort of a mix of both. It does come with Apple Pencil support now, though only the first-gen version, not the wireless second-gen version.

The internals have also been given a revamp, so you get an Apple A12 Bionic chip to make sure everything is suitably nippy and to keep your tablet lag-free for the next few years. The design keeps the Home button and Touch ID, like the tablets that it's replacing.

So why is it so low in our list? Well, one tablet had to be last – not because it's a bad tablet, but rather because it falls awkwardly between the expensive and polished iPad Pros and the affordable, old style iPad and iPad Mini, so it's hard to know who exactly it's for.