By Max Parker
The best iPad Air 2 cases and covers to buy 2015
Protect Apple's thinnest ever slate with one of these classy cases
Even though the App Store is jammed full of note taking downloads and there are plenty of fantastic styluses out there, nothing quite replaces the classic combo of pen and paper. Booq has the same feeling, as it's kitted out a case that not only protectets your iPad Air 2, but also features a notepad. The slate sits magnetically on one side, letting you easily remove it but still giving a sturdy feel.
$60 | Booq
Another simple folio style case here, that gives you a good base to watch films or get some typing done. An anti-scratch liner protects the tablet from picking up dings and a magnetic closure clasp stops the top from flapping around when it's in your bag.
£30 | Amazon
One of the sturdiest cases we've ever tested, the ToughTek has been specially designed to offer maximum protection. It's constructed from EVA foam and comes with a built-in handle for extra support, raised corners further the protection and a screen cover defends that Retina display.
Want a folio case combined with a detachable keyboard for your spanking new iPad Air 2, but can't be doing with having to charge it up? This solar powered version will solve all of your problems. It connects to your slate through Bluetooth and then charges from the ambient light as you type, ensuring you always have enough power to write that vital email. The keyboard itself is nice and slim, though while the folio offers a lot of protection, it's a little bulky for our liking.
£79.99 | GCell
The iPad Air 2 is a sleek tablet, so pairing it with an equally sleek and skinny case makes complete sense to us. This offers protection for both the front and back, while giving you a foldable stand to prop the device up when watching a movie. We're big fans of the grippy texture too, which gives the tablet a safe in-hand feel.
$49 | STM
While many of these cases will work with the iPad Air 1 just fine, this super thin case won't. Along with offering all over protection, it has four different stand modes, letting you customise it precisely for different tasks. There's a portrait mode for reading, a slightly flattened one for typing and two angles perfect for film watching.
£44 | Uniq
Turning your iPad Air 2 into a real workhouse, this keyboard and case combo is great when paired with one of the word processing apps available on the App Store. The star of the show, the keyboard, boasts backlit keys with varying brightness levels and the same number of keys as your regular laptop. Another nifty trick is that you can pair the keyboard not only with your iPad Air 2, but another device as well, at the same time, toggling between the two with the press of a button.
£149.99 | Belkin
Apple first-party case offering hasn't really changed this year, but it's still one of our favourite options for adding protection to your iPad. The Smart Cover protects the display, magnetically attaching to the side and sleeping/waking the device when you flip it open. The Smart Case version works in pretty much the same way, except that it gives the scratch attracting back of the device protection too. Both versions come in a whole load of updated colours.
From £29 | Apple
We're big fans of the Nodus Access case for the iPhone and the same design translates well to the iPad Air 2. Constructed from leather, it feels premium, a feeling many cases really lack. There's a soft inner liner too, which protects the screen from picking up scratches and it folds around to prop the iPad up for movie watching or document writing. A good all rounder with a classy finish.
£99.99 | Nodus
This tough cookie of a case has been designed to match the US Department of Defense standards, so you know it'll offer plenty of protection for the svelte iPad Air 2. There are four layers of protection, including a foam-lined shatter-resistant polycarbonate frame and shock-absorbing silicone. You'll still have access to the Touch ID sensor and the flip-out stand on the back is great for catching up with some Netflix.
$79.99 | Griffin
If you're looking for front and back protection for your iPad Air 2, but the Apple Smart Case isn't for you, then Incipio's Tuxen could be. It has a magnetic closure, keeping the lid from flapping around when it's in your bag while the whole thing is constructed from tough polycarbonate plastic for keeping dings and dents at bay. Inside there's a microsuede lining to protect the Retina display and the screen cover folds around to give you a movie watching stand.
$49.99 | Incipio