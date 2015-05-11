The best car cleaning gadgets to buy 2015
Take the strain out of the Sunday ritual with these ace auto-cleaning gizmos
The ancient art of washing a car is slowly dying. As more and more people opt to have their daily drives cleaned whilst they tackle the weekly shop at Tesco, or decide to use the drive-through after filling up with fuel, the sight of men polishing their vehicles on a Sunday will soon disappear.
But we can reclaim this pastime with a brace of gadgetry that not only takes the strain out of the car wash; it also makes it a helluva lot more fun in the process.
So, whether you fancy blasting away the soapy scum with a high-tech pressure washer or vacuuming the interior with one of Dyson's latest handheld cleaners, we've got it covered.
It takes a very lazy person to purchase a special gizmo that cleans a car window but you've come this far, so why not? Karcher's window vacuum cleaner is really designed to tackle large glass expanses, such as patio doors and conservatory windows, but it's also pretty adept at leaving windscreens exceptionally clean and streak-free. The patented blade technology and powerful suction motor means it doesn't drip water, so it can be used inside the car too. Perfect for scraping the bird mess from a fancy panoramic sunroof.
£59.99 | Karcher
Waxing a car is up there with some of the most mind-numbing tasks known to man, even the Karate Kid had to learn the hard way. Meguiar's, arguably the kings of the automotive polish world, has created this powerful dual-action polisher that takes the tedious arm work out of creating a brilliant shine. A number of easily interchangeable pads help apply a coat of wax and then buff it into an eye-popping shine without the hours of labour. The powerful brushes can even remove stains, oxidation marks and swirls from older paintjobs.
£179.99 | Halfords
Handheld vacuum cleaners don't get much more powerful and therefore good at sucking up car crust than the Dyson DC58. The digital motor and special cyclone technology means Dyson can claim it has three times the suction power of any other handheld vacuum and we're not going to disagree. It's also surprisingly light, which means it's easy to wrangle around a car's interior. A special motorised brush bar also makes removing pet hair from the boot an absolute doddle.
£239.99 | Dyson
This compact car-washing companion is perfect for giving your pride and joy a thorough scrub. Its 1400W air-cooled motor ensures that the pressure is powerful enough to tackle tough jobs without taking a top layer of paint off. It also comes with a number of lances and accessories that are designed purely for scrubbing the ride. A special detergent lance can be filled with Karcher's own shampoo and applied to the car, while a brush accessory makes it easy to get between wheel spokes. The only downside is that it's a bit noisy; so don't be surprised if the neighbours give you a funny look every time you wheel it out.
£129.99 | Halfords
Other than getting on your hands and knees with an old loo brush, there aren't many ways to clean the underside of a vehicle. Karcher's Chassis Cleaner is an excellent widget that can be easily attached to any of its pressure washers for an effortless underside clean. But why scrub the underside of a car? According to Karcher, the corrosion caused by salt spreading in the winter can lead to expensive repair bills. This ace shampooing and scrubbing wand is also great for getting beneath muddy SUVs or for simply soaking anyone sleeping on a deck chair. Although the latter isn't wise if said sleeping person has a sense of humour failure... or a history of heart problems.
£89.99 | Karcher
Washing the car is more fun when it is set to a heavy metal soundtrack but using any old Bluetooth speakers could lead to soapy gadget death. The SuperStar Backfloat by Monster is fully waterproof, shock-proof and durable enough to withstand the odd stray blast from your pressure washer wand. It's got a pretty decent sound too, which will hopefully go some way to drown out the irritating drone of your raucous Karcher K2.
£159.99 | Monster
The Dyson DC58 might well be the most powerful handheld vacuum cleaner on the market but it's definitely not as car interior friendly as the humble Dustbuster. The integrated hose is long and flexible enough to reach into the darkest recesses of any car, while a special 'long crevice tool' (oh, matron!) can get between and underneath car seats. A handy 12V adapter means it can be plugged into a car's cigarette lighter, so you don't run out of juice while trying to suck soggy Rusks from underneath the driver's seat.
£43.82 | Black and Decker
This pressure washer is designed for those who perhaps own a Land Rover Discovery and head off-road at the weekend in search of epic mountain bike trails. It's a serious piece of kit with a monster 2100W motor that's capable of blasting out water at 140-bar pressure. It doesn't come with as many car-related accessories as the aforementioned Karcher K2 but its brute force is great for taking on really dirty jobs. The built-in hose reel and sturdy adjustable aluminium handle also make it really easy to pack away. Just take care when handling it, it could take your ruddy face off.
£279.99 | Bosch