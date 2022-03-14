Rab's new synthetic sleeping bag range is eco-friendly and half the price of the down versions

Rab has unveiled a new sleeping bag range for spring/summer 2022, and it's one we've been waiting for. The Solar collection uses synthetic stuffing, boasts an impressive eco-friendly construction, and starts at half the price of Rab's down sleeping bags.

Rab makes some of the best sleeping bags around (in fact, its Mythic Ultra 180 is sitting at #1 in our best lightweight sleeping bag guide). But with prices starting at £220 / US$250 and the most advanced versions coming in north of £700 / US$700, these are very much for adventurers with deep pockets only. The new Solar collection starts at £100 / US$125 – a price point that makes Rab's impressive outdoor tech much more accessible.

The new range is split into Solar Eco and Solar Ultra versions, and are the only sleeping bags from Rab to feature synthetic stuffing rather than down – we were impressed by the synthetic stuffing in Rab's Infinity Microlight jacket, so we're hoping it's as effective here.

Rab Solar Eco 2 women's sleeping bag (Image credit: Rab)

The Eco bags have an outer and fill made entirely from recycled materials, and feature a concertinaed construction designed to trap air and boost loft and warmth. Slightly more advanced are the Solar Ultra bags, which boast Rab's cutting-edge TILT technology – an inner lining that reflects body heat back at the sleeper, for extra warmth with only a minimal weight increase. Both have a fluorocarbon-free DWR and are available in a range of thicknesses for different seasons, ranging from ultralight summer-only bags to snugglier and bulkier options for cold winter excursions. Head to the Rab website to find out more.

Along with this new synthetic range, Rab has made some significant updates to its current range of popular sleeping bags for spring/summer 2022. The technical Andes Infinium sleeping bags now feature a GORE-TEX INFINIUM WINDSTOPPER outer, for added protection against the elements. The Neutrino and Alpine ranges have been updated with more recycled fabrics, in line with Rab's sustainability goals.