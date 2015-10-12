Psychic cars, unstoppable electric bikes, next-gen infotainment and driverless telephone kiosks

Previous Next 2/6

Continental doesn't just make tyres

Au contraire. In fact, the tyre manufacturer purchased part of Siemens automotive and Phillips a few years back and is in working partnership with Technicolor to develop and build the next generation infotainment system.

I was shown around an early version that had been installed in a Citroen C4 Cactus and came away mightily impressed. The system, dubbed Holistic Connectivity, features two pin-sharp displays that can be prodded, swiped or shouted at.

Here's the scenario: you're a businessman arriving from the airport to pick up a rental car that has the tech installed. You pull out your smartphone that holds the digital key, you approach the car and it unlocks and opens the boot because it knows you have luggage.

Your media - Spotify, Deezer and social media services, specifically - are ported over to the touchscreen display from your smartphone and a creepily human voice greets you after a quick facial recognition scan to check you really are the permitted driver.

Your favourite destinations are offered by the satnav and you can either touch to accept or use the brilliant voice recognition kit.

The Holistic Connectivity software will then create a digital road book of the upcoming journey, so local points of interest are highlighted with the option to navigate directly to them or pull up more information from the web.

Continental's system is constantly connected and its HTML 5.0 software allows you to plug into a plethora of connected devices in the home. For example, the car can turn on your smart central heating system when you're half a mile away or the garage door can magically open as you approach.

Better still, the on-board video on demand service has been designed for the upcoming days of autonomous driving. So, if you don't quite finish that episode of Game of Thrones: Season 57 on your way home from work, you can swipe it over to your smart TV and carry on watching.