By Kieran Alger
Live Forever Tech: Healthy Gadgets
Essential tech for a longer life
Despite the fact that us humans value our health quite highly, most of us are also guilty of taking it for granted. But with the focus of wearable tech heavily skewed to health and fitness that could all be about to change.
Technology is set to reveal more and more about how the choices we make impact our wellbeing. Starting now we're getting increasing control over our own longevity. Here are a handful of innovations that might keep you on the mortal coil that little bit longer.
Our obsession with going gluten, dairy and wheat free is testament to the fact we're starting to care more about the relationship with food and health. So what could be better than knowing the accurate chemical composition of everything you shove into the hole in your face?The Tellspec food scanner claims it can do just that, using advanced scanning technology that uses beams of light to accurately recognise what's in your food. Or to look at it another way, no more horse meat scandals.
£TBC | Tellspec
An award winner at CES 2015,the new InBody band is a fitness tracker that puts a few more tricks up your sleeve than most. Not content with telling you how many steps you've taken and your current heart rate, this clever band also analyses your body composition to reveal things like how much body fat and muscle mass you're carrying.
$179 | InBody
GAIN Fitness is a web and iPhone app that makes it quick and easy to create your own custombuilt pro-style workouts. It'll show you the correct technique for each drill and recommend how many set and reps you need to do based on you fitness goals and your current fitness level. It'll even work with your music player to sync your workout playlist to the activity you're getting stuck into.
Free, iOS | Gain
Tanita Innerscan Dual RD-901 is the world's most accurate home use body composition monitor - or smart scales to me andyou. They use medical-grade advanced dual frequency bioelectrical impedance technology to give you deep level detail on a whole range of things including: weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass,bone mass, visceral fat,bone density, metabolic age and metabolic rate.All of this data can be synced via Bluetooth 4.0 to the partner iOS app and tracked over time to paint a progressive picture of your health.
£143.00 | Tanita
A rather pleasing wood-like small tracking device that can be clipped to your clothing, the Spire wants to improve your health by taking the stress out of your life. Or at least helping you handle those more difficult moments.It monitors activity, breath and state of mind with a patent-pending 7-axis sensor that captures your breathing patterns. The idea is that by clocking your breathing and activity, you'll be able to spot moments of tension alerting you when you're in danger of getting stressed or losing focus and offers guided breathing exercises to help restore your serene state.
$149.95 | Spire
A fitness and health gadget that wants to improve your downward dogging, the SmartMat acts as your very own portable yoga instructor. It looks like any other roll-up yoga mat but inside is a conductive fabric that changes its electrical resistance when pressure is applied. This real-time pressure sensing tech monitors your every move and pairs with a smartphone app to offer instant advice on how you can improve your poses.
$297.00 | SmartMat
Being healthy is about more than just your body, you need to take care of your mind too. Luckily tech has stepped up in this sector too, offering solutions for mental health with services like iCouch.me This web app pairs users with therapists who offer counselling and advice via web chats for anywhere between $65 and $90
From $65 | iCouch