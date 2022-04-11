Every Daniel Craig James Bond film ranked – including No Time to Die

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

007. License to kill. The world's most famous spy. Walther PPK. Vodka martini shaken, not stirred. There's nothing quite like James Bond. 25 films and almost 70 years of history have made the character globally recognisable and a British icon. After all, nobody does it better.

With the announcement that the complete James Bond Collection – including No Time to Die – will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on April 15th, what better time than now to look back at Daniel Craig's tenure in the role and decide once and for all which one is the best.

This ranking will cover all five Daniel Craig films as James Bond from 2005's Casino Royale to 2021's No Time to Die. Obviously, this is all down to opinion (mine, specifically), so there's the chance you might disagree. Regardless, I've tried to mix what films are my favourite combined with what films are genuinely good taking into account the plot, performances and everything else you would expect in a review.

Overall, I don't think there's an outright terrible Bond film from Craig, especially when you compare his time to other Bonds – here’s our guide to the best Bond films by each of the 6 actors to have played 007. All of the five Craig films have redeeming qualities, it's just some are clearer far more rewatchable and have held up better than a bottle of Château Angélus. Anyway, let's get to it.

5. Spectre

(Image credit: Jonathan Olley / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Coming off the $1.1 billion success that Skyfall (more on that later) garnered, not to mention the overwhelmingly positive reception from a critic's and fan perspective, Spectre should have been a slam dunk. What I will say is that The Day of the Dead opening in Mexico City is magnificent, as the camera gracefully trails Bond through the city streets up to a hotel suite and then onto the ledge of the building as he prepares for an assassination. Brilliant.

It's once the dreary Sam Smith theme song, "Writing's on the Wall", creeps in that everything does downhill. An uninspiring car chase around Rome, a love interest that is absent of any sparks and a plot that feels as old as the franchise, leave a lot to be desired. With aggressively slow pacing, Spectre is by far the hardest one to sit down and watch. It's not a bad film, it's just not an interesting one.

4. No Time to Die

(Image credit: EON)

Daniel Craig's swansong had its fair share of ups and downs behind the scenes, not to mention a global pandemic to deal with, so it's amazing how well it turned out in retrospect. While clearly not as strong as the three other contenders on this list, No Time to Die brings about thrilling action, big blockbuster stunts, stunning vistas and a more than satisfying ending to Craig's era.

Ana De Armas as CIA agent Paloma is exceptional with the little screen time given, while Lashana Lynch makes for an interesting take on the "00" persona. What lets it down is the lack of chemistry between Bond and Madeline Swann (played by Léa Seydoux), the bland villain from Rami Malek and a nearly three-hour runtime. Still, what a way to go out.

3. Quantum of Solace

(Image credit: MGM / Sony)

A controversial pick, I know. There's part of me that would love to put Quantum of Solace higher but I'll resist. Again another Bond flick with troubles behind the scenes, most notably a writer's strike that saw Craig actually end up contributing to the script, QOS picks up moments after Casino Royale ended with a blistering car chase, not stopping until the credits roll.

At only 106 minutes, QOS is the shortest Bond movie to date and uses its time well, investing in a grief-struck 007 who is out for revenge. Olga Kurylenko's Camille plays off Craig's battle wounded spy wonderfully, leaving an emotional ending that I wish we saw more of in a later down the line. Jesper Christensen steals every scene he's in as the electrifyingly dark Mr. White, while Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric) feels like a very real everyday baddie, working in the shadows to better the rich. Did QOS take too much inspiration from the Bourne franchise? Not for me!

2. Skyfall

(Image credit: Francois Duhamel / Columbia Pictures)

If I ever recommend a James Bond film to anyone, Skyfall normally has the best chance of landing the best with them. Whether a new fan or veteran of the franchise, there's literally something for everyone. Sam Mendes blends both the gritty realism and more classic Bond elements together for an extremely pleasurable experience, with Judie Dench and Javier Bardem pushing Bond to his limits in opposite ways.

What I really appreciate is that most films spend very little time in Britain, usually jet setting off to a handful of picturesque locations. And while Skyfall does that – the camera work in Macau is sublime – it's the action on the London underground and the Scottish Highlands that truly makes this movie unique. That Adele theme is pretty unbeatable too.

1. Casino Royale

(Image credit: Sony)

Every time I watch Casino Royale , I can't get over what a masterpiece it is. Forget that it's a James Bond film, this is the one that is an out and an out a great movie on its own. The Dark Knight of the James Bond universe if you would. After the dismal Die Another Day, James Bond was in a bad place. As a result, the producers decided to reboot and go right back to the first-ever Ian Fleming novel, Casino Royale.

This film is everything. Modern, stylish, gritty, filled with astounding action, a plot and characters that you give a damn about as well as being the first film where Bond feels truly human. With the British press infamously out to get Craig before the film even premiered, he knew he had a point to prove – and boy, does he deliver.

From the opening scene that merges into the iconic Bond gunbarrel shot, to the staggering parkour sequence and the tense Poker scene with Le Chiffre, to Vespa's demise in the heart of Venice, everything is on another level. That's why for me, Casino Royale is not only the best Daniel Craig Bond film but also the best James Bond film ever.