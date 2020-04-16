Best workout shoes 2020: safely and effectively squat, leap and lift your way to fitness with the best gym shoes

Earlier this year you may have vowed to get fit for summer. The summer is not looking too promising right now, but even with gyms shut, you still need the best workout shoes if you're to avoid weight gain at home. The best gym shoes or workout shoes offer improved grip and support so you can workout more safely and with greater effectiveness, making a very handy bit of the best home gym equipment.

Even this humble health and fitness writer can attest to almost causing a catastrophic knee injury when a pair of roly-poly running trainers decided to give way at the heel during a particularly – by which I mean excessively – weighty squat routine. The fact of the matter is, many modern workouts now incorporate much of the old school Olympic lifting theory and therefore require the best shoes for workouts; ones that offer a stable surface through which to push maximum pooooowwwweeer.

Some will advise you to simply kick off the shoes and tackle the squat rack barefoot, but we'd rather enlist the help of a new breed of workout trainers that neatly blend elements of a lifting shoe (flat sole, sturdy heel etc.) with all of the performance trickery of a the best running shoes.

Hence why we've collated some of our favourite workout trainers, which will get you through everything from a rowdy CrossFit session, to some old school Gold's Gym power lifting.

How we picked the best workout shoes

Modern workouts require a modern trainer

I like to suffer for my art and if I'm not in the gym sampling the latest workout app, I enjoy being shouted at by a personal trainer in my so-far only partially succesful quest for a Chris Hemsworth body.

I laced up a variety of workout shoes that are specifically designed for bossing the gym, or nailing an intense bout of high intensity interval training, and hand-picked the kicks that best blended performance, comfort, price and, at least to a certain extent, style.

Overall, the Nike Free X Metcon 2 trainer offered the most enticing package, with a super stable heel for better balance during squats and big lifting movements, as well as an exceptionally flexible sole for greater confidence during split squats or more explosive exercises. They also proved light and breathable – perfect for a chap with particularly sweaty feet – while the bootie inner and supportive ankle bar proved excellent for support during sprints and interval training.

Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and the list that follows is roughly in an order of preference, although the look and fit of certain models will very much be down to personal tastes. Please note that while these gym shoes were tested by a man, they are largely also suitable for women's workouts.

How to buy the best workout trainer

Get grip where it's needed

In general, a good workout trainer will have a relatively flat sole, especially at the heel (where it should also be wide). Unlike running shoes, which tend to feature a curve from heel to tip to mitigate heel strike, a workout shoe offers a stable platform for lifting weights.

Some models even have a wider and reinforced heel area, which copes with the excess pressure when tackling a really heavy deadlift or squat and avoids any ankle rolling, while others will be more geared towards explosive movements and high intensity workouts.

Keep in mind what you plan to do, as a shoe that's designed purely for heavy weights probably isn't the most suited to those thinking of incorporating plenty of jumping jacks, box jumps and sprints into their workouts.

Most important of all is fit, and I found that most brands differ in terms of the width and snugness of their offerings. So here's some obvious advice: try them on before you buy. Or buy online and return them within 20 days if the fit doesn't agree with you.

The best shoes for gym and workouts, in order





1. Nike Free X Metcon 2 Supports the ankle for explosive training Specifications Best for: The person working hardest in the gym Reasons to buy + Lots of ankle support + Really breathable + Plenty of grip Reasons to avoid - Looks like a squash trainer - Very snug around the ankle Today's Best Deals $60 View at Macy's

Support, flexibility, a stable platform and good connection with the ground below: these are all attributes that make a great workout trainer and the Nike Free X Metcon 2 features all of these in droves.

Nike's Metcon range is also relatively diverse, spanning those shoes aimed at pure power lifting (see the Adidas model below) to these, slightly more versatile kicks. We prefer these, simply because you'll be able to perform a greater spread of exercises without changes shoes.

A TPU mesh upper encourages plenty of airflow around the foot, which will appeal to those thinking of adding some high intensity efforts to their workouts, while the bootie construction offers lots of support around the ankle, which is great for rapid direction changes, side steps and sprint training.

Arguably not the most handsome shoe on the market, the Metcon range seems to favour function over form. But that's OK, because everything in the Free X 2 , from the grippy flat sole to the locking mid-foot cage structure, is geared towards offering maximum support for explosive workouts and gets our seal of approval after a series of mixed workouts in the gym. A solid all-round option.

Buy direct from Sportsshoes.com



(Image credit: Under Armour)

2. Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 A gym classic – updated Specifications Best for: Premium touches that make the difference Weight: 307 grams Offset: 2 mm Reasons to buy + Comfortable knitted upper + Large external heel-counter + Cool design Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for cardio workouts Today's Best Deals $119.25 View at Wiggle US

It's all about that base, baby, with the Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 training shoes. UA took all the feedback it's received about the first iteration of this shoe seriously and created a workout shoe that has more traction, more durability and even more comfort than its predecessor.

The triangular base – hence the name, TriBase – has a larger external heel counter for added support at the rear of the shoes. The sawtooth pattern of the outsole provides all the traction you need so when you are lift heavy weights or jump around on hard floors doing a full-body HIIT workout, you won't have to worry about slippery feet (make sure the surface is dry first, though).

The stability doesn't stop there: the low-ground construction of the TriBase Reign 2 puts you and your toes in control of the movement and stability of your body. You won't find a high stack here, like in modern running shoes, but for the same reason, the TriBase Reign 2 is not the best choice for treadmill sessions, the sole being flat and less cushioned.

This doesn't mean this workout shoe is not responsive, though: the full-length Micro G foam midsole does have a slight bounce and will take the weight off your feet when you jump around.





3. Nike Varsity Compete One of the best all-rounders money can buy Specifications Best for: Middleweight lifting and explosive workouts Reasons to buy + Plenty of grip + Light and airy feeling + Supportive sole Reasons to avoid - Look a bit bland Today's Best Deals $52.50 View at Kohl's

One of our favourite things about Nike's simple but excellent Varsity Compete offering is the sole, which features a rubber stud pattern that seems to grip the soft surface of your average gym floor like a vice covered in Gorilla Glue.

This is great for setting the feet before a weighty squat manoeuvre, while the nice wide and flat sole offers a brilliantly stable platform to push power through the heels during big Olympic lifts.

Despite its indoor-friendly set-up, the cushioned sole of the Varsity Compete can still cope with sprints, explosive leaps and short bouts of running, thanks to its supportive nature.

The woven mesh fabric of the outer looks pretty neat and its hardy structure feels like it would last plenty of sessions before giving up the ghost. As gym trainers go, it is priced slap-bang in the middle of the range, making it easy on the wallet, too.





4. Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 FlexWeave A lightweight shoe for high-octane classes Specifications Best for: CrossFit, obvs Reasons to buy + Reinforced toe + High abrasion rubber sole + Really flexible Reasons to avoid - Crossfit wannabe stigma Today's Best Deals Low Stock $72.87 View at Amazon

CrossFit incorporates numerous athletic disciplines into its foundations, meaning it requires a fairly versatile shoe to ensure the fitness movement's followers don't end up with battered and blistered feet.

Reebok has long supported the sport (yeah, CrossFitters claims it is a sport) and its latest Nano shoe packs plenty of technology into its slim, lightweight frame, including new heel bootie construction that works alongside a moulded midsole and sockliner for greater ankle support during heavy lifting.

Reebok's "Toe-Tection" adds extra durability at the front of the shoe, where some participants find digits end up popping through the outer after a few months of flipping tyres etc. Plus, a high abrasion rubber sole grips the floor as you lift and forefoot flex grooves give greater flexibility and enhance balance during split squats and lunges.





5. Adidas AdiPower Weightlifting Heavyweight heel support for big lifters Specifications Best for: The one rep max brigade Reasons to buy + Comfortable and secure fit + All the bouncy Boost foam you could wish for Reasons to avoid - Overly chunky for fast training and short races Today's Best Deals $120 View at adidas 250 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There is a school of thought that suggests the art of lifting eye-poppingly heavy weights deserves its very own shoe. After all, you wouldn't head onto the football pitch in a pair of tennis shoes, so why commit a similar faux pas when approaching the squat rack?

The steep decline from heel to toe and beefed-up torsion bar system at the rear of this Adidas brute allows for a much more stable platform through which to push some serious power.

A single instep strap provides additional rear-foot support and can be quickly and easily adjusted on the fly, mid-set, so there's nothing to stand in the way of a one-rep max attempt.

Alas, these beefcake-makers aren't particularly good for anything else other than heavy lifting, so if you plan to throw a little treadmill time into your workout, you'll likely have to pack a separate pair of running shoes in your gym bag... or risk looking a bit silly

6. New Balance Fresh Foam Roav One for the treadmill junkies Specifications Best for: Running support and bodyweight exercises Reasons to buy + Great for aerobic exercise + Looks kinda sexy Reasons to avoid - Too much sole, man Today's Best Deals $47.96 View at NORDSTROM.com

New Balance is one of the top dogs in the running shoe game, but it has also branched out into other areas of physical fitness. The Fresh Foam Roav is arguably the most fashion-led trainer on this list, but it still features a few design tricks that make it a good gym buddy.

The signature Fresh Foam cushioning offers a nice, airy ride when running, while Ultra Heel technology aim to keep the heel locked into place when lifting weights or performing explosive moves.

Unlike many other NB shoes, the sole does away with the usual 'banana' design and instead offers a nice flat platform for setting feet and digging in heels during deadlifts, squats and other powerful exercises.

There is probably still a little too much foam in the sole for our liking, as it limits foot feel on the floor and can cause a little ankle rolling if not careful, but it's a great looking shoe and perfect for those into their classes and aerobic fitness.

(Image credit: Nike)

7. Nike Air Zoom SuperRep A shoe tailor-made for the circuit training crowd Specifications Best for: Cross-training and HIIT classes Reasons to buy + Designed for HIIT sessions + "Burpee break" ensures flexibility Reasons to avoid - Thick and gaudy Today's Best Deals $95.97 View at NIKE

Although the Metcons may be Nike’s best-known all-rounder, if you’re sweating it out in HIIT or circuit classes every other morning, Nike has gone one better and designed the perfect workhorse shoe for you.

The Air Zoom SuperRep has been engineered specifically for HIIT training sessions, with features designed to give you a vital boost during intense circuits. The key feature here is the “burpee break” separating the heel from the toe sole, which provides flexibility in the shoe when distributing your weight to different parts of the foot, and the big arcs are supposed to act as “brake pads” when leaping from side to side.

We were surprised to find the shoe holds up when flat (driving upwards during squat thrusters and kettlebell swings), on our toes (for press-ups and burpees) and on regular impact with its Zoom Air cushioning, handling everything we could throw at it with ease. In terms of lateral movements, we weren’t sliding anywhere soon, and we flew into the next move with a spring in our step.

Another TPU mesh upper promotes breathability so the shoe can go from class to class without stinking up your gym bag, and we found the higher ankle a welcome support, especially when performing “locked-in” exercises like squat thrusters. It’s a very sci-fi-looking shoe with the bulbous arc over the Zoom Air bubble, but it holds up extremely well under pressure. Great for ClassPass subscribers.

• Read our hands on Nike Air Zoom SuperRep review





8. Puma Jaab XT A boxing-inspired shoe for fleet-footed fitness fanatics Specifications Best for: Sprint training and fast, powerful movements Reasons to buy + Light and cushioning + Stylish enough to wear daily Reasons to avoid - Not the most resilient shoe on the list Today's Best Deals $47.76 View at Amazon

Inspired by boxing boots, these slightly whacky looking Pumas feature of a sort of slip-on bootie construction that feels a lot like wearing a slipper, but offers a lot of stability and support for rapid, multi-directional movement.

We have to say, these don't feel as solid as a lot of the other trainers on this list, while the flimsy elastic laces feel like they could give way with a little punishment. Still, they great and sport a chunky, flat heel, which is great for lifting weights.